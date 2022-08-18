ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Buffy’ Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized After New ‘Cardiac Incident’: See Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiaMY_0hM6Bx5300
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Actor Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was hospitalized following a second “cardiac incident.” Nicholas’s sister broke the news about the 51-year-old actor’s health incident via Instagram on August 16. She shared photos of Nicholas on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance, in a wheelchair in the hospital, and sleeping on a hospital bed. In her caption, Nicholas’s sister explained what happened and clarified that he’s “doing fine now” after the health crisis.

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia),” his sibling wrote. She reminded fans that Nicholas “had a similar incident” last year following his “second spinal surgery” for Cauda Equina Syndrome, where the nerve roots in the lumbar spine are compressed and thus cut off sensation and movement.

Nicholas’s sister concluded her statement by saying that the actor is “trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.” Nicholas’ health issues reportedly worsened last year, which is when he got spinal surgery, after he briefly served time in Indiana’s Vigo County Jail following his arrest for allegedly obtaining prescription drugs by fraud in August 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLE2m_0hM6Bx5300
Nicholas Brendon (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

At the time, Nicholas was pulled over by cops for “driving erratically” and he handed them a California ID belonging to his twin brother Kelton Shultz, according to the arrest report obtained by HollywoodLife. Authorities searched Nicholas’s car and found drugs (including a prescription for amphetamine salts) that were prescribed to Kelton, not Nicholas. He was held at Vigo County Jail but was released by the court. The Criminal Minds star was charged for failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud. He took a plea deal in February 2022.

Nicholas has had several run-ins with the law. In October 2017, he was involved in an alleged domestic violence dispute with his girlfriend in Palm Springs. The incident led to Nicholas being arrested and charged with violating a protective order and felony inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was released the next day on $50,000 bail, but was still charged with domestic violence.

Back in 2015, Nicholas allegedly attacked his girlfriend and was arrested several times that year. He went to rehab three different times for substance abuse, depression and alcoholism. He later spoke about his struggles on a Dec. 2015 episode of Dr. Phil, where he revealed that he had attempted suicide several times.

Comments / 2

Related
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Jack Wagoner addresses the death of his son Harrison

Actor Jack Wagoner is well known for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When calls the Heart. He and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio on GH) were dealt a devastating blow when their son Harrison Wagoner, 27 was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6. Jack had previously used social media to discuss his son's issues with being a substance use abuser and how he once went missing for a week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Brendon
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Buffy#Domestic Violence#Attempted Suicide
E! News

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy