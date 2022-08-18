Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
City of Salida Developing ADA Transition Plan
The City of Salida is currently in the process of developing an ADA Transition Plan to eliminate barriers to facilities, services and programs. The plan will include a self-evaluation of existing practices and procedures in all city departments. The city has hired a consultant to perform this work. The project...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Volleyball Defeats Lake County In 5 Sets
After a hot start the Lady Demons fell to the Lady Panthers in sets 2 and 3 and made a comeback to win in sets 4 and 5. Your highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Page joined Andrew after the match to give her thoughts…. I...
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
Aspen Daily News
Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project
An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
KRDO
State Patrol investigating crash involving Colorado Springs man and Saguache County deputy
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol reports they are investigating a crash in Saguache County involving a Colorado Springs man and a Saguache County sheriff's deputy. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on County Road U60, near the town of Moffat. On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's deputy was...
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman addresses community feedback regarding transgender guidance
As the Superintendent of Schools, I would like to provide some context to address recent concerns regarding the draft Transgender Policy that was presented and was designed to guide staff, students, and families. A question we’ve heard is “Why do the schools need this policy, and why now?” Let me...
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
FLOOD WARNING: "This is a life threatening situation"
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning at the Hayden Pass Burn Scar in Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado, due to excessive rain on Saturday. According to the service, an inch of rain has already fallen, and storms with the potential to drop 1 to 2...
KRDO
Cañon City shop owner says mail carrier is marking her packages delivered, but doesn’t bring them
CAÑON CITY-- A business owner in Cañon City believes her mail carrier is taking her packages and marking them as delivered. She claims she's tried to get in touch with the local postmaster, but has had no luck. Now, she's sending supplies for her business, like her new...
