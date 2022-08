Much was made about Aaron Donald potentially retiring when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl earlier this year, only for him to sign a new contract that pays him $95 million over the next three years. It’s a three-year deal that expires after the 2024 season, but $30 million of it doesn’t become guaranteed until the fifth day of the new league year in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO