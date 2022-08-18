Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Fall Rummage Sale Returns to Minetto United Methodist Church
After a long pandemic hiatus, the traditional rummage sale will return this fall to the Minetto United Methodist Church with its customary assortment of clothing, housewares, and other items. The sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, in the evening 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. On Friday, September 30, the sale...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue. Boat tours will...
localsyr.com
Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families
(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
iheartoswego.com
Legislators Gather At 2022 Oswego County Fair
Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt. The Oswego County Fair provided dinner and a tour of the fairgrounds to showcase some of the improvements and introduce new legislators to the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Barclay, United Way Partner on 'Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon' Sept. 16th
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced today that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Ringgold Fire Dept. The Stone...
Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022
SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
petproductnews.com
CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY
New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
cnycentral.com
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
iheartoswego.com
Film Screening and Discussion Shines Fresh Light on the Holocaust
Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event is a pre-screening of “The...
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: New York State Fair, Bigger And Better Than Ever
Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841,...
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
iheartoswego.com
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr. – August 19, 2022
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s Infirmary in Manhattan, NY on...
localsyr.com
Betty the kitty is looking for the purrrfect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Betty, a cute, sweet, and playful kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition. She’s fond of cuddling and purring while her chin is scratched....
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Comments / 0