ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Fall Rummage Sale Returns to Minetto United Methodist Church

After a long pandemic hiatus, the traditional rummage sale will return this fall to the Minetto United Methodist Church with its customary assortment of clothing, housewares, and other items. The sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, in the evening 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. On Friday, September 30, the sale...
MINETTO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue. Boat tours will...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families

(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Legislators Gather At 2022 Oswego County Fair

Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt. The Oswego County Fair provided dinner and a tour of the fairgrounds to showcase some of the improvements and introduce new legislators to the event.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Clothing Shop#The Ozthrift Sale#Sustainability Office#Marano Campus Center#Oswego
iheartoswego.com

Barclay, United Way Partner on 'Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon' Sept. 16th

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced today that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Ringgold Fire Dept. The Stone...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022

SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
petproductnews.com

CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
AUBURN, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY

New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Film Screening and Discussion Shines Fresh Light on the Holocaust

Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event is a pre-screening of “The...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: New York State Fair, Bigger And Better Than Ever

Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr. – August 19, 2022

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s Infirmary in Manhattan, NY on...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Betty the kitty is looking for the purrrfect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Betty, a cute, sweet, and playful kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition. She’s fond of cuddling and purring while her chin is scratched....
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy