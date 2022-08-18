SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leopold's Ice Cream, a Savannah favorite, celebrated its 103rd birthday on Saturday with a block party on Broughton Street. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year," said Leopold's Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century."

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO