Georgia Southern welcomes new golf coach
After spending the past three years as a professional golf caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour, Daniel Castles is joining Georgia Southern’s golf coaching team as the men’s assistant coach. Castles caddied in more than 45 Korn Ferry events as well as a PGA Championship. Georgia Southern Men’s...
WJCL
Georgia Southern standout, Ben Carr advancing to final round at U.S. Amateur Championship
PARAMUS, N.J. — Georgia Southern standout golfer, Ben Carr advanced to the final round of the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Carr defeated Minnesota's Derek Hitchner, 3 and 2, in the semifinals on Saturday and will have a chance to hoist...
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
WJCL
Meet the entire 2022 Big 22 Squad
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For the sixth straight year, WJCL 22 News is recognizing the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country. The 2022 Big 22 Squad features the 22 best prep players in the area. The entire Big 22 Squad was revealed during a 30-minute special Thursday night on WJCL ABC 22. You can catch the special again this Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
WJCL
Georgia Southern Eagles host football clinic in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles are now two weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season. The Eagles traveled to Savannah from Statesboro to play a scrimmage Saturday morning and host a football clinic at memorial stadium. "Today, I thought was a great training tool for us,"...
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
wtoc.com
Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game called early
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police were on scene at Memorial Stadium. Police says they stopped a fight before it happened. Savannah Police also says the suspects fled the scene which caused others to run as well. Police say there were no shots fired and no one was injured. The...
WJCL
Classic Carr! Georgia Southern standout Ben Carr earns trip to semifinals at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — With former PGA Tour player Will Wilcox on his bag, Georgia Southern standout Ben Carr has earned a trip to the semifinals at the U.S. Amateur. Carr defeated Nick Price 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals Friday at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. He will now face Derek Hitchner in Saturday's semifinals with the winner advancing to face either Dylan Menante or Sam Bennett in the championship.
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
WJCL
Game between Benedictine and Jenkins ends early after fans rush out of Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: People leaving Memorial Stadium after the incident. Savannah Police say a potential fight between teens caused a scary situation at Memorial Stadium Friday night. With 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, fans began running from the stands during the game between Benedictine and Jenkins. Police...
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
WJCL
Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates 103rd anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leopold's Ice Cream, a Savannah favorite, celebrated its 103rd birthday on Saturday with a block party on Broughton Street. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year," said Leopold's Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century."
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad recovering after chiropractic visit left her with traumatic brain injury
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A recent Georgia Southern University graduate is in recovery months after a chiropractic visit left her with a traumatic brain injury. WJCL first shared the story of Caitlin Jensen in July, weeks after she was hospitalized. Her family says she visited a chiropractor and was then...
