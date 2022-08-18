ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Grice Connect

Georgia Southern welcomes new golf coach

After spending the past three years as a professional golf caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour, Daniel Castles is joining Georgia Southern’s golf coaching team as the men’s assistant coach. Castles caddied in more than 45 Korn Ferry events as well as a PGA Championship. Georgia Southern Men’s...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Meet the entire 2022 Big 22 Squad

SAVANNAH, Ga. — For the sixth straight year, WJCL 22 News is recognizing the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country. The 2022 Big 22 Squad features the 22 best prep players in the area. The entire Big 22 Squad was revealed during a 30-minute special Thursday night on WJCL ABC 22. You can catch the special again this Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
SAVANNAH, GA
Effingham County, GA
Georgia Southern Eagles host football clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles are now two weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season. The Eagles traveled to Savannah from Statesboro to play a scrimmage Saturday morning and host a football clinic at memorial stadium. "Today, I thought was a great training tool for us,"...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Classic Carr! Georgia Southern standout Ben Carr earns trip to semifinals at U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. — With former PGA Tour player Will Wilcox on his bag, Georgia Southern standout Ben Carr has earned a trip to the semifinals at the U.S. Amateur. Carr defeated Nick Price 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals Friday at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. He will now face Derek Hitchner in Saturday's semifinals with the winner advancing to face either Dylan Menante or Sam Bennett in the championship.
STATESBORO, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat

SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker

SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates 103rd anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leopold's Ice Cream, a Savannah favorite, celebrated its 103rd birthday on Saturday with a block party on Broughton Street. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year," said Leopold's Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century."
SAVANNAH, GA

