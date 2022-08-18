Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols
As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
Jayland Walker Week of Action in Akron will encourage political action, push for police reform
An Akron activist organization is hosting community engagement events this week centered on calls for justice Jayland Walker, the unarmed Black man fatally shot by police earlier this summer. Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, holds two separate “weeks of action” each year to encourage people to become engaged in...
Activists in Florida say Black voters have seen their political power curtailed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A combination of new election laws and congressional redistricting has made it harder for Black communities in Florida to organize and vote, activists say. Florida, which concludes its primary elections on Tuesday, is among various Republican-led states that have passed laws since the 2020 election that...
Cleveland picks Rust Belt Riders, others to compost or reuse leftover West Side Market food
Cleveland has selected a team led by local composting business Rust Belt Riders to find a second life for food waste produced by the West Side Market. Vendors’ still-edible leftover food will be redistributed by the Hunger Network, according to Rust Belt Riders founders Daniel Brown and Michael Robinson. Food waste will go to Rid-All Green Partnership in the Kinsman neighborhood for composting, they said.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
