Cleveland has selected a team led by local composting business Rust Belt Riders to find a second life for food waste produced by the West Side Market. Vendors’ still-edible leftover food will be redistributed by the Hunger Network, according to Rust Belt Riders founders Daniel Brown and Michael Robinson. Food waste will go to Rid-All Green Partnership in the Kinsman neighborhood for composting, they said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO