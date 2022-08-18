ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols

As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Cleveland picks Rust Belt Riders, others to compost or reuse leftover West Side Market food

Cleveland has selected a team led by local composting business Rust Belt Riders to find a second life for food waste produced by the West Side Market. Vendors’ still-edible leftover food will be redistributed by the Hunger Network, according to Rust Belt Riders founders Daniel Brown and Michael Robinson. Food waste will go to Rid-All Green Partnership in the Kinsman neighborhood for composting, they said.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in

In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
TEXAS STATE

