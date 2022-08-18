ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston teen shot while leaving store, may be paralyzed for life: Report

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0hM6B2IF00

A Houston teen may be paralyzed for life after getting shot in the back while leaving a convenience store, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13 , the 15-year-old was shot just after leaving a Valero corner store around midnight in southeast Houston.

look

Video surveillance shows the teen crossing the street and then getting shot twice in the back.

Prior to getting shot, police said the teen had tried to buy a bag of chips and a Coke, but his card was ultimately declined.

Police said a white sedan had pulled up and an unidentified individual ran toward the victim and shot him twice.

Police noted that while on the ground, the suspect shooter stood over him and kicked him several times before running away.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical services.

Doctors have since told police that the incident may leave the teen permanently paralyzed.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a larger man who was wearing either a gray or white hoodie that night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
News Channel 25

Houston man accused of murder at large: Police

HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Houston#Paralyzed#Police#Violent Crime#Abc 13#Valero#Coke
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued Sunday morning for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. The woman was reported missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. The alert for her disappearance was discontinued around 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy