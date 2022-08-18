'Love Is Blind' couple Iyanna and Jarrette are divorcing

It's the end of the road for one "Love Is Blind" couple: Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have announced they’re getting a divorce.

The two got engaged without ever meeting face to face on the second season of the popular Netflix reality dating show and were married during the season finale in February this year.

The couple shared news of their split in a joint post on social media Wednesday.

"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the statement read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

"We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continued. "Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives."

The couple concluded by saying the experience taught them "so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love," adding that they "don't regret a single thing."

The couple's relationship on the show was marred by doubt earlier in the season after Jones developed feelings for another contestant, Mallory Zapata. Jones later ended up finding a connection with McNeely, eventually proposing to her instead.

Prior to marrying, McNeely expressed concerns about the couple's differing lifestyles, but the two pledged to make things work together. "We have so much more to do, but, oh, my God, this is a great start," she told the cameras following their wedding.