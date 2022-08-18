ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Reluctant’ to Act on Kiely Rodni Tips

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OG0pp_0hM6AnSo00
Scott Olson/Getty

Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has reportedly been receiving tips in the case of missing California teenager Kiely Rodni, but has been waiting for a personal invite to the investigation to act, after receiving criticism for door knocking Brian Laundrie’s sister’s Florida home during the Gabby Petito investigation. A representative for Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told TMZ that the celeb has been getting vague clues from tipsters, as well as a “slew of emails” from fans asking him to take the case. Chapman’s representative explained that he’s waiting for an invite from Rodni’s family or the police before he jumps in. That, or he’ll wait until the case hits 21 days, when Dog says cases usually go cold. Rodni, who was last seen Aug. 6 at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, has been missing for 12 days so far.

Read it at TMZ

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Florida State
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Pair Who Vanished on Same Day, in Same Area as Kiely Rodni Are Found Dead

A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News
YUBA CITY, CA
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted

A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Reality Tv#Scott Olson#The Bounty#Kiely Rodni Tips#Tmz#Prosser Family Campground
HeySoCal

2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Fox News

Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'

A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy