Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Reluctant’ to Act on Kiely Rodni Tips
Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has reportedly been receiving tips in the case of missing California teenager Kiely Rodni, but has been waiting for a personal invite to the investigation to act, after receiving criticism for door knocking Brian Laundrie’s sister’s Florida home during the Gabby Petito investigation. A representative for Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told TMZ that the celeb has been getting vague clues from tipsters, as well as a “slew of emails” from fans asking him to take the case. Chapman’s representative explained that he’s waiting for an invite from Rodni’s family or the police before he jumps in. That, or he’ll wait until the case hits 21 days, when Dog says cases usually go cold. Rodni, who was last seen Aug. 6 at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, has been missing for 12 days so far.
