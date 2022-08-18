Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Reluctant’ to Act on Kiely Rodni Tips

A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO