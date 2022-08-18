ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Was a Kansas Cop Behind a Horrific String of Rapes and Kidnappings?

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXb3c_0hM6AXI400
Reno County Correctional Facility

On Wednesday, a Kansas police department announced it had arrested a sexual predator behind a truly shocking years-long crime wave. The suspect, Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said, was a former patrol officer with his department.

Todd Allen, 51, was with the agency for over 20 years until his resignation in 2018. While still an officer, authorities allege, Allen was responsible for a disturbing series of crimes. He has now been charged with two dozen offenses including five counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of indecent liberties with a child, court documents state. Allen has also been accused of two counts of sexual battery and five counts of breach of privacy and eavesdropping. His bond has been set at $6 million.

The huge list of charges relate to an alleged spree of sexual assaults which took place in Hutchinson city parks between October 2012 and November 2018, along with a string of prowler reports from May 2019 through June 2022.

At a news conference Wednesday, Hooper called Allen a “predator,” adding that his department cleared 17 of the cases it was investigating with Allen’s arrest. Hooper also said it was possible that there could be more victims, whom he urged to come forward.

“I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these types of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day,” Hooper said, according to KWCH12 .

Hooper added that around three weeks after he joined the Hutchinson police in 2018, a sexual assault took place in one of the city’s parks. Investigators linked the assault to a series of other crimes committed in the same area since 2012. Because the department had never commented publicly on the assaults, Hooper called a news conference in November 2018 to warn residents “to potential dangers and precautions they could take.”

After raising the alarm, the sexual assaults suddenly stopped and Allen resigned from the force soon after.

In the last month, authorities started receiving calls about window peeping and prowling. Allen was arrested in connection with one of these complaints, and detectives then put him in the frame for the sex assaults between 2012 and 2018.

“I am proud of this administration and all the men and women who diligently worked on these cases over the last decade and who today brought Mr. Allen to justice,” Hooper added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 3

Related
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete

WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Police investigating man’s death in south Wichita

Police said the body of a 34-year-old man was found in an alley early Sunday in a south Wichita neighborhood, and it appeared he had been run over by a vehicle. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Spruce, south of Harry and east of I-135.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Second man arrested for fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a southeast Wichita home. A 39-year-old man has been booked into jail on first degree murder and other charges. This follows the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Thursday, also on first degree murder charges.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Allen
TheDailyBeast

Woman Convicted of Beheading Ex-Boyfriend’s Mom Loses Her Appeal

A Kansas woman convicted of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother in 2017 has lost her bid to have the conviction overturned. The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday shot down arguments by Rachael Hilyard, 40, that her trial relied on insufficient evidence, prosecutorial error, ineffective counsel, and improper jury instruction. Hilyard was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life for decapitating 63-year-old Micki Davis while her 9-year-old grandson was present. Prosecutors said Hilyard attacked Davis when she tried to collect her son’s belongings from Hilyard’s home, killing her as the 9-year-old tried to call 911 for help. Hilyard later testified that she couldn’t remember the killing but that Davis’ “soul needed to get out so she could go to heaven.” Davis’ family hailed the court’s decision Friday, saying in a statement: “We can finally put this chapter to an end and remember Micki for the person she was and not how her life ended!”Read it at KWCH
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop

A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Hutchinson Police
KSN News

Fatal crash kills Haviland man

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car […]
HAVILAND, KS
JC Post

Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy