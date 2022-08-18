‘90 Day Fiancé’: Are Mohamed and Yve Still Together After Cheating Allegations?

Are 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 stars Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano still together after he was accused of cheating? It appears that Yve isn’t buying into the allegations claiming that Mohamed is cheating on her. Here’s everything we know.

Mohamed and Yve, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Mohamed is at the center of cheating allegations

On July 28, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @merrypants exposed text messages allegedly sent between Mohamed and his lover. The Instagram post reads: “Mohamed has dreams and they don’t include Yve. While she is at work, he spends the most part of the day talking with his secret girlfriend. When Yve is there, he texts her.” Check out the post below:

The exported text messages allegedly between Mohamed and his secret girlfriend show proof of his plan to leave Yve as soon as he gets his Green Card. The chat reveals that Mohamed has allegedly been hiding money for his escape.

The person who insiders claim is Mohamed wrote to the unnamed woman, “You should visit me in Albuquerque hopefully soon so we can get to know each other… I seriously can’t wait to actually meet you. I will go to the attorney right after I get the Green Card. “

Mohamed and Yve were still together at the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All

On 90 Day Fiance Season 9, Mohamed threatened Yve that he would leave and find a new “sponsor” for his Green Card . Despite this, they still got married.

On August 14, part one of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all revealed that Yve and Mohamed had remained together. They admitted that their relationship has its ups and downs but are convinced they can overcome anything.

The host of the tell-all, Shaun Robinson , revealed that she wouldn’t be asking questions about the leaked text messages simply because it hadn’t happened yet. The tell-all was filmed in New York City around June 15, months before the cheating scandal came out.

Yve and Mohamed appear to be together after the cheating scandal

On August 17, Yve posted a video slideshow of her time in New York City for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all. She wrote, “#before the #tellall.” There are photos of her and Mohamed looking happy together. Check out the Instagram post below:

Since the cheating scandal happened, Yve and Mohamed have remained quiet about it. While Yve mentioned in one post how the two most important people in her life are her son and mother. So, where does that leave Mohamed?

However, it appears they’re still together based purely on the Instagram activity. Fans will have to tune into the second part of the tell-all to find out more information.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

