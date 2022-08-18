ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Are Mohamed and Yve Still Together After Cheating Allegations?

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Are 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 stars Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano still together after he was accused of cheating? It appears that Yve isn’t buying into the allegations claiming that Mohamed is cheating on her. Here’s everything we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43832r_0hM69kF100
Mohamed and Yve, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Mohamed is at the center of cheating allegations

On July 28, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @merrypants exposed text messages allegedly sent between Mohamed and his lover. The Instagram post reads: “Mohamed has dreams and they don’t include Yve. While she is at work, he spends the most part of the day talking with his secret girlfriend. When Yve is there, he texts her.” Check out the post below:

The exported text messages allegedly between Mohamed and his secret girlfriend show proof of his plan to leave Yve as soon as he gets his Green Card. The chat reveals that Mohamed has allegedly been hiding money for his escape.

The person who insiders claim is Mohamed wrote to the unnamed woman, “You should visit me in Albuquerque hopefully soon so we can get to know each other… I seriously can’t wait to actually meet you. I will go to the attorney right after I get the Green Card.

Mohamed and Yve were still together at the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All

On 90 Day Fiance Season 9, Mohamed threatened Yve that he would leave and find a new “sponsor” for his Green Card . Despite this, they still got married.

On August 14, part one of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all revealed that Yve and Mohamed had remained together. They admitted that their relationship has its ups and downs but are convinced they can overcome anything.

The host of the tell-all, Shaun Robinson , revealed that she wouldn’t be asking questions about the leaked text messages simply because it hadn’t happened yet. The tell-all was filmed in New York City around June 15, months before the cheating scandal came out.

Yve and Mohamed appear to be together after the cheating scandal

On August 17, Yve posted a video slideshow of her time in New York City for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all. She wrote, “#before the #tellall.” There are photos of her and Mohamed looking happy together. Check out the Instagram post below:

Since the cheating scandal happened, Yve and Mohamed have remained quiet about it. While Yve mentioned in one post how the two most important people in her life are her son and mother. So, where does that leave Mohamed?

However, it appears they’re still together based purely on the Instagram activity. Fans will have to tune into the second part of the tell-all to find out more information.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Couple Bilal and Shaeeda Officially Join ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Cast

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Robinson
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#90 Day Fianc#Merrypants#Green Card
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Which Couples From ‘The Family Chantel’ Are Still Together? Chantel, Pedro and More

The Jimeno and Everett families have been at odds almost immediately after fans were introduced to them on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Their family feud created so much tension that it earned them a spinoff, The Family Chantel. Despite all of the drama, most of the couples have been able to stay together but others have split under the pressure of the constant fighting.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials

Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

164K+
Followers
112K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy