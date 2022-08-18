ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile police looking for man wanted for murder, ‘armed and dangerous’, victim identified

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): The 51-year-old victim has been identified as Eldred Bogan, according to an update from the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who has an active warrant for murder and could be “armed and dangerous,” according to the release.

Billy Norwood, aka “Billy the Kid,” is on the loose after police said he is a subject in a murder that took place on Monday, Aug. 15 . Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Billy Norwood (MPD)

On Monday, officers were called to Blessing Convenience Store off of 1300 Pecan Street where they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot with “life-threatening injuries.” The man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injury.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

