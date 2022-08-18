Read full article on original website
WNYT
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
Devin Bryden, accused of stabbing Northampton roommate, pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder charge
A Northampton man accused of killing his roommate in July pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday afternoon. Devin Bryden, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: murder; armed robbery; larceny of a motor vehicle; tampering with evidence. Judge Richard J. Carey ordered Bryden held without a right to bail and set a pre-trial hearing date of February 7, 2023.
Ware man pleads guilty to drug possession, negligent driving
A Ware man pled guilty to drug possession and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Northampton Superior Court on August 17.
Man fatally shot on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning, authorities investigating
The Springfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot on Longhill Street early Saturday morning. On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said authorities responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block of Longhill St. After police arrived on the scene, officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police administered first aid on the scene, according to officials.
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
Arrest made in Manchester shooting
Police in Manchester have made an arrest in connection with a shooting Friday at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. They are charging 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
NBC Connecticut
Manchester Man Shot, Killed Outside Hartford Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
Whitey Bulger murder indictment offers few details about feds’ case against West Springfield mob hitman Freddy Geas and 2 co-defendants
A newly unsealed indicted in the Northern District of West Virginia offers scant detail about the 2018 prison murder of Boston gangster and top echelon FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Made public this morning, the Aug. 17 indictment reiterates charges announced Thursday against three inmates at the U.S....
Leominster police seek man accused of offering candy to boy while child was in a porta potty
Police are searching for a man accused of offering candy to boy while the child was in a porta potty in a Leominster park earlier this week, according to authorities. The man is accused of approaching the child and offering him candy while he was in the porta potty at Fournier Field in the Central Massachusetts city around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Leominster Police Department said in a statement.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
Shooting reported at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Macy’s in Buckland Hills Mall at approximately 12:20 pm, police said.
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
iheart.com
State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash
A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer.
MassLive.com
