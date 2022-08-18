ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach woman charged with unlawful conduct towards a child

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday and is facing criminal charges for unlawful conduct towards a child.

The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22 after a witness reported inappropriate and violent behavior towards children.

Sallee, while working at the Kid Zone Day Care on July 15, violently shook a crib that a child was laying in, causing the victims head to strike the crib rails multiple times. She also pushed the child down into the crib, according to an arrest warrant.

Other inappropriate behavior included leaving two children in bouncy seats for half a day, long enough to cause bruising on their backs. Sallee was also reported to be seen putting a blanket over a victim’s head several times while he was laying in a crib, according to an Horry County police report.

The warrant states that these incidents happened throughout the day.

Sallee was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SC man charged with hitting, killing man with a hammer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old Florence man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing Timmonsville man, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Malcom James Jenkins, 30, is accused of hitting the victim in the head, neck and side with a hammer, causing his death, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

SC daycare worker charged with child neglect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area day care worker was charged after allegedly mistreating kids who were under her care, according to police. Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect towards a child, according to online booking records. On July 22, Sallee is accused of leaving […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Nicole
wpde.com

Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Violent Crime
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
CHADBOURN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Crews manually operate Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to free trapped riders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans. Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told News13 at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
115
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy