A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
Hardwick Fair unites community for 260th year
HARDWICK — The 260th Hardwick Community Fair on Saturday featured children dancing ballet to crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters, learning art of showing cattle, getting opportunity to demonstrate fruits of their labor in public. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the Hardwick Fair.
westernmassnews.com
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
Back-to-school drive began distribution of 500 student supply bags in Chicopee
A back-to-school supply drive that started three years ago, made an appearance in Chicopee today.
Northampton St. John Cantius Church rehab goes to Community Preservation Committee for funding
NORTHAMPTON — The city Community Preservation Act Committee will take its turn this week considering plans to rehab, rather than demolish, the former St. John Cantius Catholic Church at 10 Hawley St. Owner O’Connell Development is asking for $500,000 in Community Preservation Act money to fund repairs to the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize won in Worcester Sunday
A $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Sunday. The prize was won off of a ticket purchased at A&B Liquors in Worcester, which is located at 110 McKeon Road. Overall, there were more than 140 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600...
Agawam Public Library exhibit highlights Mark Chester’s photographs of Massachusetts’ new Americans
Photojournalist and Springfield native Mark Chester is the son of immigrants. With family who immigrated to the U.S. from Belarus, he’s well aware of the multi-cultural fabric of our country. It’s part of what inspired him to undertake a photographic look at Massachusetts’ newly naturalized citizens. A...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Business Monday ETC: Aug. 22, 2022
The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized for business excellence in a variety of departments at the American Hockey League’s team business meetings. More than 220 representatives from the league and its 32 member clubs gathered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to discuss best practices and innovative ideas. For a season-long #WeAre413 campaign,...
Westfield’s city, university communities combine to discuss better relationship
WESTFIELD — Dozens of Westfield residents and members of the Westfield State University community packed the Westfield on Weekends office Thursday morning to come up with ways to better integrate the university and the city. The Town Gown Talkabout was organized by Westfield State President Linda Thompson and Mayor...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
Vox Church and Boys and Girls Club hold second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event
SPRINGFIELD — Kids of all ages, sizes and shapes, moms, dads and extended families crowded the athletic field next to the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street Saturday as Vox Church and the club hosted the second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event. Vox Church Campus Coordinator Daniel Tedone estimated...
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’
In a reported act of vandalism, red and white graffiti was found Thursday at the Bethlehem House Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton — listed online as a controversial “crisis pregnancy center.”. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a candidate for governor, has repeatedly warned the public about use of...
260th Hardwick Community Fair showcases agriculture, talent
The 260th Hardwick Community Fair Saturday featured children dancing ballet to a crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters learning the art of showing cattle. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the fair. Agriculture Commissioner John Lebeaux said that he liked what he saw while strolling...
