Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Road rage incident in Dauphin County involving handgun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were informed of a road rage incident in Dauphin County where an individual allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Authorities say that 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel had threatened another driver on I-283 N by brandishing a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

One injured in York shooting, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York County woman has been found and is safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Darlene Hollingshead has been found and is safe. State Police in York County say they are looking for a missing woman who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. According to police, 69-year-old Darlene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Middletown Borough Police look for missing 12-year-old female

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12-year-old juvenile female. Police say that the juvenile is described by her guardian as a light skinned black female, with pig tails, pierced ears (but no current piercings). It was reported by police...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster City Police announce initiative to increase women recruits

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Lancaster City Police say they are looking to hire more women. In a Facebook post, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced it is joining the 30x30 initiative, by sighing the #30x30Pledge. Officials say they are looking to increase the number of women recruits to...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
RICHLAND, PA
local21news.com

Trial date set for Penn State grad charged in Capitol riot

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A trial date has been set for a former Penn State graduate, and Pennsylvania school teacher, who was charged for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. Authorities say Robert Morss was charged for assaulting police officers during the riot. Federal prosecutors say...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County

FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

More sun today, with increased threat for storms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.
HARRISBURG, PA

