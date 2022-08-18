Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
local21news.com
DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
local21news.com
Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
local21news.com
Road rage incident in Dauphin County involving handgun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were informed of a road rage incident in Dauphin County where an individual allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Authorities say that 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel had threatened another driver on I-283 N by brandishing a...
local21news.com
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York County woman has been found and is safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Darlene Hollingshead has been found and is safe. State Police in York County say they are looking for a missing woman who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. According to police, 69-year-old Darlene...
local21news.com
Middletown Borough Police look for missing 12-year-old female
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12-year-old juvenile female. Police say that the juvenile is described by her guardian as a light skinned black female, with pig tails, pierced ears (but no current piercings). It was reported by police...
local21news.com
16-year-old male missing in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Pramis Bhattarai who was last seen on August 19 at around 10:30AM. Officials say that Bhattarai is described as an Asian male who was last seen at his residence and was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, bright red pants, and riding a bicycle (pictured below).
local21news.com
Lancaster City Police announce initiative to increase women recruits
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Lancaster City Police say they are looking to hire more women. In a Facebook post, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced it is joining the 30x30 initiative, by sighing the #30x30Pledge. Officials say they are looking to increase the number of women recruits to...
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
local21news.com
Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
local21news.com
Trial date set for Penn State grad charged in Capitol riot
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A trial date has been set for a former Penn State graduate, and Pennsylvania school teacher, who was charged for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. Authorities say Robert Morss was charged for assaulting police officers during the riot. Federal prosecutors say...
local21news.com
Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County
FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
local21news.com
Decision with mail-in ballots for Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster County reached
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three county boards of election were challenged by Leigh M. Chapman the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth, and the Pennsylvania Department of State (together, Petitioners) as the boards didn't record timely received mail-in or absentee ballots. Those three counties were Fayette, Berks, and Lancaster.
local21news.com
WATCH | Candid conversation about child care challenges PA is facing this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While a lot of the back to school conversation centers around the kiddos going back to the classroom, there is still the persistent need for childcare in our state. As it stands now, Childcare providers have become less abundant in PA since the pandemic. Luke Burdsall...
local21news.com
More sun today, with increased threat for storms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.
local21news.com
Warm and humid sunny skies lead into rainy start for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Summertime is back! And so is the humidity. A beautiful evening, then cloudy overnight tonight with a low in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity is on the rise!. On Sunday, we can...
