Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
Lack of correctional officers in Evangeline Parish a growing concern
A dwindling number of officers working inside the jail in Evangeline Parish is causing concern.
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 118 After Colliding with Tree Stump
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 118 After Colliding with Tree Stump. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 118. (Clifton Road). Gregory Shackleford, 51, of Mora, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
Two women arrested for animal abuse at K-9 academy in Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), two women have been arrested in relation to an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to RPSO, Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of...
Louisiana Mother-Daughter Dog Training Duo Charged After Video of Their Techniques Goes Viral
A mother and daughter from Louisiana are facing charges for allegedly abusing animals at their dog training facility, Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy. Trainer center owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release via Facebook on Thursday.
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
Port Barre pair arrested, accused of exploitation of disabled person
Bryan Charles Vidrine, 46, and Amanda Renee Briscoe, 40, both of Port Barre, were booked with exploitation of the infirm following an investigation that began in April.
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Caretaker accused of tapping man’s credit card accounts for $30,000
Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
One person injured after suspected fight leads to shooting in Opelousas
One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI
A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
