ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Brittney Reese, Olympic champion, returns to her roots in Gulfport

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOr7g_0hM67P9a00
Brittney Reese, former Olympic gold medalist and now tickled to be the girls track coach at Gulfport High School. (Photo: Vickie King) Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

GULFPORT — Yes, track and field superstar Brittney Reese says, there are times these days when she walks the hallways of Gulfport High School, she feels a powerful sense of deja vu.

“It wasn’t that long ago, you know, I was one of these kids trying to figure it out,” Reese says.

Actually, it was 18 years ago – 2004 – when Reese graduated from Gulfport High. There are other ways to look at it. Such as: For Reese, it was four Olympics Games ago. It was three Olympic medals (one gold, two silver) ago. It was two NCAA championships at Ole Miss, 12 U.S. championships and six world championships ago. It was before she became the greatest female long jumper in history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvkkd_0hM67P9a00

And now, after a professional career spent traveling the globe and leaping distances few can even imagine, Reese has returned to her hometown, to her high school, as a coach.

“It’s time to give back,”Reese says. “I’ve always said I was going to come back and try to give back to the people who have done so much for me.”

Reese is the new coach of the Gulfport girls cross country and track and field teams. She is also developing an indoor track and field program, for which she will be the head coach of both boys and girls teams.

Her mission: To help return Gulfport High track and field to the powerhouse status that the program enjoyed back when she was running and jumping and her Gulfport coach, now retired Prince Jones, was coaching championship teams seemingly year after year.

“We’ve had some success in recent years, but not to the standards Gulfport has had in the past,” says Gulfport’s new athletic director Matt Walters. “Who better to help show us the way than homegrown world champion, a living legend?”

You should know that Reese called Walters – not the other way around – about the job.

Joe Walker Jr., the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame coach who recruited Reese to Ole Miss, believes Gulfport has made a grand slam hire.

“Brittney has all the tools to be a great coach,” Walker said. “She knows the sport, has great character and always has had the perfect blend of humility and ego to coach. She has what it takes.”

What Reese needs – what any coach worth his or her stopwatch needs – are athletes. In Gulfport’s case, more athletes are needed.

As Prince Jones, the 77-year-old ex-coach puts it: “When you load a bus up full of really good athletes, it makes you a really good coach. The key is numbers.”

To that end, Reese has spent much of her first few days on the job recruiting. No, she isn’t recruiting from other schools. She is recruiting from other Gulfport sports teams: football, basketball, soccer, tennis, you name it. Her belief is that participation in track and field and cross country will help athletes in their other respective sports and vice-versa.

She is finding allies in that approach. One is Marcus Price, the new head coach of the Gulfport girls basketball team, who says, “I told my girls I wanted them to get out there and learn everything they can from her. There are so many lessons these kids can learn from her about preparation and perseverance, as well as technique. I am in awe of her myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeva1_0hM67P9a00
Brittney Reese talks with members of the Gulfport High track team shortly before practice on Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: Vickie King) Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

Reese, who is by nature quiet and reserved, doesn’t have to just talk a good game, either. She stands as living, breathing proof that playing more than one sport is not only possible but preferred. After all, Prince Jones once recruited her off the basketball team. She competed in basketball, track and field (jumping and sprints) and cross country. She was all-state in all.

Indeed, basketball was her primary sport even into junior college at nearby Gulf Coast.

At first, Reese ran cross country and then sprints during the track season. But Jones was short of athletes in the field events and asked for volunteers to try the long jump. “I was looking for someone who could jump at least 17 feet,” Jones says.

Several girls tried without success, Jones says. Reese said, “Coach, I can do that.”

Says Jones, “I told her you’re already running the 100, 200 and all the relays, but she said it again, ‘Coach, I can do that.’”

So Jones let her try. She jumped 17 and a half feet. I told her to try it again, and she jumped 18 and a half. Suddenly Reese had another event, one in which she would eventually set a world record and earn the nickname “Da Beast.”

Reese believes her versatility – she also high jumped – will help her in coaching. “I’ve done pretty much all of it and been around it at a high, high level,” she says.

She has also coached when she wasn’t competing. Before moving back to Gulfport, Reese lived in San Diego, where she worked out at the Olympic Training Center and coached at San Diego Mesa Community College. She also worked as a private coach for runners and jumpers.

It is an old axiom in sports that not all great athletes make great coaches. The theory is that great athletes have so much natural ability they don’t necessarily have to work as hard on fundamentals and training. But both Prince Jones and Joe Walker say Reese was a tireless worker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDbZP_0hM67P9a00
Gulfport track team member Lania McDonald and girls head coach Brittney Reese share a laugh during practice at the school. (Vickie King) Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

Matt Walters, the athletic director, says Reese “has hit the ground running.”

“Naturally, there was a concern about how an Olympic and world champion would react to coaching high school kids,” Walters said. “She has been extremely humble and has really connected with the kids. She’s been going to all the teams on campus and the kids have embraced it. She’s going to the junior highs and even the elementary schools.”

Sixteen-year old Lania McDonald, who will run both cross country and track and field, says she can scarcely believe she will be coached by a former Olympic gold medalist from her own hometown. “I’d be crazy not to soak up as much of her knowledge as I can,” she said, calling her new coach “down to earth” and “funny.”

Reese will also help the Gulfport boys team jumpers, because, well, why would she not?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvNx_0hM67P9a00
Deavious Weary Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

Deavious Weary, a 15-year-old, is running cross country now but plans to long jump in the spring and says he can’t wait to be coached by a former world champ. When Reese is told what Weary has said, she smiles and says, “He’s got the bounce, I can see that. There’s a lot more to it than that, of course.”

But that’s the deal: Few people in the world know more about the “a lot more to it” than Brittney Reese, who also looks forward to coaching her adopted son Alex Wilde, who is a ninth grader currently practicing with the Gulfport football team. Alex has shown some promise as a long jumper.

Reese made her last competitive jump at the Tokyo Olympics in June of 2021, winning the silver medal, coming just 1.18 inches short of the gold. She will turn 36 in September and says she knew in her heart it was time to get on with the rest of her life And she knew where she wanted to live it – and what she wanted to do.

She says she is proudest of “my longevity, to be as successful as I was for as long as I was. I was at the top or near the top of the world for more than 10 years. I can’t complain in any way about my career.”

As for the move across the continent back to Gulfport, Reese says, “San Diego was nice, really expensive, but really nice. But this is home. I’ve got family and so many friends here. This is where I want to live. Every day that I have been back has re-enforced it was the right decision to me.”

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

There’s a standard for the Hornets and this offseason they’ve kept everyone held to it. Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tabbed to lead MVSU baseball program. The Gulfport, Mississippi native’s coaching career has played a part in many championships, winning a SWAC Championship as an Assistant at Alcorn in 2011, bringing Harrison Central High School softball to the Mississippi State High School Finals, and overseeing his 8–10-year-old youth organization that he runs win five World Series’ during his tenure.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director

With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Sports
Gulfport, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
ourmshome.com

Gulfport Dragway Revved-Up for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022

Gulfport Dragway is getting a jump start on the Cruisin’ fun. Stephanie Lea, Event Coordinator, is ready for this year’s events with The Early Bird “Old School Swap-meet & Car Corral,” that will kick-off Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 at the dragway. Come for the fun...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank and two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Post 2132 from Gautier and Post 5699 from Ocean Springs, for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Members of the Ocean Springs JROTC were also on hand to help.
GAUTIER, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Reese
WLOX

Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Gulfport High School#Ncaa
WLOX

Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community

Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. After video of an arrest on the side of the road in McComb went viral, officials released body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell joins us now to discuss.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

New details on teen who brought gun to Harrison Central campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new information about the teen who brought a pistol to Harrison Central High School at the beginning of the school year. Investigators say the teen, who is charged with bringing a 45 caliber pistol to campus on the second day of class, also had the weapon with him the first day of school. This information came out Wednesday after the teen’s lawyer asked that his $10,000 bond be reduced. Judge Brandon Ladner denied that request after hearing from a Harrison County Sheriff’s investigator.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS - Serious Injuries Result from Semi-Truck Pileup on MS-63

Moss Point, MS (August 19, 2022) - On Friday, August 19, there were confirmed injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Moss Point. The collision was reported at around 8 a.m. on MS-63 NB near Saracennia Road. A total of four 18-wheelers collide at the scene. Multiple people were injured, and some of the resulting injuries were described as serious in nature. Footage from the scene showed detached trailers and serious damage to the vehicles involved.
MOSS POINT, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Dinner event benefits St. Vincent de Paul Society

The Mississippi Society of Italian Americans (MS SOFIA) welcomed hundreds of people from throughout South Mississippi to the annual Mafia Murder Mystery Dinner, a fundraiser dinner show held at St. Mary Catholic Church located in the Woolmarket area. The Friday and Saturday night performances completely sold out, and the Sunday...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. The organization Sharing Health Education Awareness hosted the “Feeding from a Full Cup” event to inform mothers about breast feeding. Several vendors shared valuable resources. Local business owners gave out free...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy