Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom. Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now...
Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls. The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has...
Salvation Army seeing increased demand in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salvation Army in Sioux Falls has seen an increase in demand for different services. Major Marlys Anderson with the Salvation Army says despite being short on volunteers The demand for resources has gone up. She says this is especially true for the food...
Free back-to-school fair

Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Updated: 8 hours ago. The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by...
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
Streaming local sports through partnership with Metro Sports TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with the Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt about the new partnership between Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV. He explained that now it will be easy to watch local sports from different schools. They will stream live on our website or at a later time for your convenience.
Renner Days raises money for City’s fire department

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Renner Days has been the town’s annual event since it began over 15 years ago. It started thanks to the Renner Volunteer Firefighters such as Assistant Fire Chief Mike Schmitz and organizers say it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community though.
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking for assistance from the public after two people were found dead near an RV outside Sioux Falls. The bodies of the victims were found late Thursday morning in an area called Buffalo Ridge near the intersection of I-90 and South Dakota Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-19-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights. Football Friday is back!. The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night...
Names released in fatal crash northeast of Farmer

FARMER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Salem, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
Saturday Forecast

Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by...
