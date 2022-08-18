Read full article on original website
Related
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
19 Women Who Were Approached By Men At The Most Inappropriate Moment Possible
Men, your lack of boundaries is showing.
Comments / 0