Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
Grab a foot-long churro at this new dessert shop in Clinton Hill
We'll be honest: when we hear about plant-based desserts, we're a bit wary about how delicious they will actually be. Alas, a new shop in Clinton Hill called Dreamery sounds exactly like, well, a dream: serving house-made vegan treats beginning August 27, the spot offers a delightful menu of eclectic items... including a foot-long churro that we'll likely eat on the weekly.
See inside this artful new Brooklyn hotel that features an art gallery and garden retreat
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn. The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community. The hotel also features an in-room...
Play Jenga, croquet, and ping pong on the tarmac at TWA Hotel’s new summer camp
Forget the tents, this summer camp is held in the shadow of a midcentury masterpiece. The iconic TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, which recently added bumper cars and a roller skating rink, announced today that it’s taking summer fun to the next level with Camp TWA. Camp TWA promises some good old-fashioned fun with classic games.
These photos of squirrels sprawled out all over NYC will make you smile
If you've taken a walk across one of NYC's parks in the past weeks, you might have noticed squirrels sprawled out on the floor, quite literally lying face down with their limbs outstretched and looking pretty odd. Worry not, though!. According to the New York City Department of Parks and...
See inside NYC’s gorgeous new Art Deco-inspired variety theater
It’s not every day that New York City gets a new theater, so the mere opening of Midnight Theatre on September 21, a new 160-seat destination in the heart of Manhattan West, is reason enough to celebrate. Add to it the fact that the venue is also home to a bar, a top-notch restaurant and a cafe, and you’ve got yourself a new cultural must-visit.
McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!
Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn
Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars. Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s...
This smoky, boozy ice cream will make you feel like you’re in your favorite dive bar
Imagine your favorite dive bar with its smoky air, dim lighting and cold beer on tap. Now think of your favorite ice cream with its creamy, cold, refreshing taste. And now imagine if they combined…yes, seriously. New York City’s Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life teamed up to create...
There’s an ‘Only Murders in the Building’ pop-up coming to NYC
If you’ve been sucked into the dark and quirky world of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hilarious whodunit on its second season, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a whimsical pop-up coming to NYC this week. The show follows three strangers Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver...
Serafina just debuted a new express fast-casual concept at three different locations
Back in March, popular Italian eatery Serafina opened a new European-style cafe at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue to much fanfare. Fast-forward a few months and the restaurant group announced the launch of Serafina Express, an elevated fast-casual concept that seeks to "meet the needs of busy New Yorkers," according to an official press release.
NYC is dismantling abandoned outdoor dining sheds
In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month
It's a sad day across New York's music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21. Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and "some surprises" will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
A massive weed museum is opening in Soho this fall
We're surprised it took this long: a museum about all things weed is officially in the works, courtesy of former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey, who just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in SoHo, according to The Real Deal. The outlet reports that the...
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
Solange Knowles is composing a score for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles will compose her first score for a ballet company and it’s set to debut with the New York City Ballet this fall. It’ll be only the second time a Black woman has created a score for the ballet. The score, which will be choreographed by Gianna...
Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall
We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall. The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in downtown Manhattan is sadly closing
All brick-and-mortar closings tug at the heartstrings, but this one's particularly sad: NBC New York reports that the 9/11 Tribute Museum at 92 Greenwich Street by Rector Street in Tribeca will be closing for good tomorrow. The museum, which opened back in 2006, cited pandemic-related financial difficulties and a sharp...
New York City’s only Trader Joe’s Wine Store has closed
A major Manhattan landmark has closed up shop. Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, located at 138 E 14th St. just below Union Square, permanently shut its doors on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of an era for budget booze shoppers. The next door Trader Joe’s grocery store is still very much open for business, with the typical store-long line of NYU students, summer interns and commuters grabbing dark chocolate peanut butter cups and bags of frozen cauliflower gnocchi while they multitask crossing off their shopping lists while inching closer to the very distant registers.
You can grab a vegan Choco Taco in NYC this weekend only
A couple of weeks ago, Klondike made headlines when it announced that it was going to discontinue the ice cream truck staple Choco Taco. As predicted, essays bemoaning the death of the delicacy were followed by local businesses around the city vowing to produce their own version of the treat.
