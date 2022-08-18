ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

Grab a foot-long churro at this new dessert shop in Clinton Hill

We'll be honest: when we hear about plant-based desserts, we're a bit wary about how delicious they will actually be. Alas, a new shop in Clinton Hill called Dreamery sounds exactly like, well, a dream: serving house-made vegan treats beginning August 27, the spot offers a delightful menu of eclectic items... including a foot-long churro that we'll likely eat on the weekly.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC is dismantling abandoned outdoor dining sheds

In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

New York City’s only Trader Joe’s Wine Store has closed

A major Manhattan landmark has closed up shop. Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, located at 138 E 14th St. just below Union Square, permanently shut its doors on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of an era for budget booze shoppers. The next door Trader Joe’s grocery store is still very much open for business, with the typical store-long line of NYU students, summer interns and commuters grabbing dark chocolate peanut butter cups and bags of frozen cauliflower gnocchi while they multitask crossing off their shopping lists while inching closer to the very distant registers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
