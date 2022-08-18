CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) – Allegany College of Maryland has named Joe Brewer as its head volleyball coach and Lindsey Fisher as assistant coach. Brewer has over 20 years of coaching experience in both volleyball and tennis in the local region. At Fort Hill High School, Brewer led the Sentinels to a state championship during the 2013 season and amassed a 175-42 record, which includes several conference and area championships, as well as Coach of the Year awards. Brewer has completed coaches’ training courses from both Gold Medal Squared and USA Volleyball and conducted numerous volleyball camps.

