Why Final Fantasy 14's Director Thinks The Series Is 'Struggling'
"Final Fantasy" is one of the longest running and most iconic franchises in video game history. Featuring 15 main titles, with "Final Fantasy 16" on the way, and numerous spinoffs, remakes, movies, and TV series, "Final Fantasy" has built an impressive legacy with a passionate fanbase. Even an established franchise isn't immune to challenges, however, and — despite its many successes — one prominent director of "Final Fantasy" games thinks the series is "struggling."
Will Square Enix Ever Make Final Fantasy 14 Classic?
Originally released in 2013, "Final Fantasy 14," the second MMO in the series, has come a long way since its initial debut. There has been a massive overhaul of the game, in addition to four massive expansions that have been released since its launch. As the massive MMO continues to expand in size and add even more for players to enjoy, some newcomers feel like they might have missed out on the content in older versions of the game.
MultiVersus' New Release Date Is Sooner Than You Think
Although Play First Games' platform fighter, "Multiversus," is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a sizable player count through its open beta testing. According to tracker.gg, the "Multiversus" Open Beta has brought in over 11 million players to experience the Warner Bros. character brawler. There's a chance this number will grow even higher, as leaks suggest Player First Games has a ton of new additions planned for "Multiversus." For example, recent leaks hint at some additional iconic characters joining the roster, such as DC's Joker, Daenerys from "Game of Thrones," and Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Thymesia: The Best Tips To Beat Odur In Sea Of Trees
"Thymesia" is a new Souls-like action-RPG from indie developer OverBorder Studio that looks to combine all of the creepiest things in "Dark Souls" with fast-paced combat centered around a unique plague-based weapon system. Taking on the role of the masked character Corvus, players must use disease as a weapon in order to battle their way through a gothic kingdom full of mysterious enemies and grotesque monsters, motivated by the pursuit to uncover Corvus' forgotten past. While many reviewers have reported it only takes about 10 hours or so to beat the campaign, others have found that the title can easily grow a lot longer.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit indie stealth game about the plague, releases on Oct. 18, 2022. The story follows brother and sister Amicia and Hugo as they try to evade capture as well as avoiding the plague in the fantasy title. Like many big releases, "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has a collector's edition that any fan of the series would want to get their hands on. The game is launching as part of Xbox Game Pass, but that version won't include any of the special items the collector's edition features.
Powerwash Simulator: The Best Way To Make Money Fast
2022 was full of simulation game announcements. If you thought life simulation games like "The Sims," business simulation games like "Zoo Tycoon," or flying sims like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were the only kind of simulation games, developers sought to prove you wrong. In 2022, games like "Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator" and "Alaskan Truck Simulator" were announced, taking simulation games to an entirely new level of realism. "Powerwash Simulator" was even released in 2022, and people absolutely loved the game, despite its mundane premise.
Anti-Pride Spider-Man Mod Changed Modding In An Instant
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" has been a hit with critics and triumphantly ported the game to the PS5 and the PC. Bringing the webslinger to PC has opened up new vistas for fans, who have been able to dig into the game files and uncover secrets. It also created the opportunity to further mod the game. Since its release, we've seen horrifying mods, twisted mods, and even a mod that brings one of Spider-Man's creators into the game. Now, it looks like an anti-pride mod may have changed the modding community forever.
Metroid Prime Almost Sounded Very Different
While " " is a strong entry on its own, it wasn't exactly what many fans had been craving when it released in 2021. The hotly anticipated "Metroid Prime 4," originally announced in 2017, is still nowhere to be seen. Fans are reaching for any and all signs that the title is still on its way, but nothing concrete has been announced since Nintendo rebooted development. A newer "Metroid Prime" rumor had fans buzzing that the original "Metroid Prime" trilogy could be remastered and on its way to the Switch, but it's only speculation at the moment. Another thing that may cause fans to speculate is the question of just how different "Metroid Prime" might have sounded if influential electronic duo Autechre had composed the soundtrack.
MultiVersus Fans Up In Arms Over Iron Giant Nerfs
The "MultiVersus" Beta began in July, with fighting game fans eager to get in on the cartoon beat 'em up action. Since then, it's received a great response, even replacing "Smash Bros." in a big way by getting featured at the 2022 EVO competition. As the beta has rolled on, both gamers and developer Player First Games have gotten a feel for the experience and its challenges.
Why Fans Think Death Stranding Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was one of the most anticipated games to date, as evidenced by the massive number of views its reveal trailer received. This popularity was partly due to the legendary Hideo Kojima, who previously directed the beloved "Metal Gear" series, spearheading the project. Naturally, fans were excited to see what else he had to offer. Development for "Death Stranding" began after Kojima's messy split from Konami, which led him to form his own company to create a brand new IP.
Fortnite X Dragon Ball: Everything Added In The New Event
If you're a 90s baby, it's likely you grew up with "Dragon Ball Z." The popular anime served as a cultural benchmark when it began airing in the United States and — along with other Japanese animation shows of its time — helped introduce the Western world to anime as a whole. Even some 15 years later after its American TV debut in 1996, the influence and legacy of "Dragon Ball" and its various media components continues to be felt. To commemorate that influence, "Dragon Ball" has collaborated with yet another fixture within pop culture: "Fortnite."
Apex Legends Fan Discovers Possible Unseen Intro
With Season 14 of "Apex Legends" now underway, not only are there changes to Kings Canyon, but the new character Vantage has also officially made her debut. The Season 14 update is proving to be a hit with fans too, considering "Apex Legends" regularly caters to over 400,000 players daily on Steam alone. That said, "Apex Legends" is doing great despite #NoApexAugust was trending with "Apex Legends" players only a month before Season 14 began. But despite the player boycott over quality issues within the title, it seems the tides of new content have flowed to "Apex Legends," and it would appear players are sated enough by the latest additions to the game.
The Grand Theft Auto Protagonist Fans Like The Least
The "Grand Theft Auto," or "GTA" series first came onto the scene in 1997, created by Rockstar Games. Its immediate successful debut spawned multiple sequels, including "Vice City" in 2002 and the critically acclaimed "GTA IV" in 2008. The series became so popular that some games even featured the voice talents of Burt Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Even singer Phil Collins got in on the action. The basic premise of all "GTA" games is taking control of criminals and trying to raise their standing by completing missions. Some of the illegal activities range from stealing, shootouts, and carjacking, among others.
How To Get Digimon Survive's True Ending
"Digimon Survive," Bandai Namco's strategy-RPG-meets-visual-novel, has finally been released. "Digimon Survive" features multiple finales that. while not the most bizarre alternate endings in an RPG, still warrant some thought. To unlock the game's true ending, players must focus on a specific character during their time in the game. Players will also need to have already started a playthrough in the title's New Game Plus mode, which means they'll already have had to beat the 40-hour RPG at least once.
Saints Row: These Are The Minimum System Requirements
The Saints are coming back in style. An all-new franchise reboot will be bringing the "Saints Row" signature bombastic chaos to the start of a brand new story with brand new characters, brought to life by an all-star cast you might have seen before in other big games. After suffering a massive delay from its original February release date, "Saints Row" will finally release on August 23 for every major platform (excluding the Nintendo Switch) — albeit with slightly limited cross-platform options for online multiplayer.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Server Error
With hundreds of millions months of monthly players even today, over a decade since its 2009 release without a sequel to boot, the creative sandbox adventure title "Minecraft" has proven to be a mainstay in the world of gaming. That being said, no game is perfect. A recent "Minecraft" update reminded players of this fact. More specifically, many gamers have run into an "Outdated Server" error. The good news is, fixing the error that comes with the most recent "Minecraft" update is doable.
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
How To Merge Your Overwatch Console And PC Accounts
"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.
The Nintendo Wii Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Wii has more than a few hidden gems that players can sink dozens of hours into. When considering which game for the system takes the longest to beat, a few classics might come to mind, such as "Monster Hunter Tri," "Xenoblade Chronicles," "Animal Crossing: City Folk," or "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The campaigns of all of these titles, however, are relatively brief experiences compared to "Rune Factory: Frontier."
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Gray
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" had critics mostly raving when it was first released. While some contended there were a few downsides to the game, general consensus found that the 100 hours it takes to beat "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" are filled with enough fun to make up for any misgivings along the way. One thing players will find themselves frequently doing is unlocking new characters to add to their team. One of these unlockable characters is the mysterious gunslinger Gray.
