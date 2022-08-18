ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
NBC Sports

Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade

Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sweeney
Person
Eric Bieniemy
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison

Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tannenbaum: Jimmy G trade should be 'no brainer' for Browns

The Cleveland Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo should be explored, longtime NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum says. Tannenbaum, currently an analyst for ESPN, believes that the Browns should be reaching out to San Francisco about Garoppolo and asking what they want in return. "I'm calling and I'm not hanging up without...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Arrowheadpride Com
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: We expected Isaiah Likely to be really good, he’s been what we expected

The Ravens have not played tight end Mark Andrews in the preseason and that’s left a lot of snaps for fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely in his first summer of pro football. Likely has done a lot with the opportunity. He had four catches for 44 yards in the team’s first preseason game and starred on Sunday with eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown to help the Ravens keep their preseason winning streak alive against the Cardinals.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Aidan Hutchinson “getting a little antsy” for season to start

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he felt last week’s joint practice sessions with the Colts gave his team confidence about their ability to compete this year and they appear to have helped one key rookie feel like he’s done all the preparation he needs for the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Seven 49ers players to watch in preseason clash vs. Vikings

After two days of practices at the Minnesota Vikings’ expansive practice facility in Eagan, Minn., the 49ers figure to tell a lot of their regulars to sit this one out. The 49ers are in the midst of a 14-day stretch in which they have already taken part in one preseason game and two joint practices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Dillard has confidence of a starter stuck in a backup role

CLEVELAND — Before Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata walked out on the rain-soaked field in street clothes for a workout and a leisurely stroll. Like the rest of the Eagles’ starters, Mailata had the day off. Andre Dillard...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy