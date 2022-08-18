During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO