Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
ComicBook
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Leaves Company
Another backstage official has left World Wrestling Entertainment. As reported by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarretthas departed the company, leaving his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events. Multiple sources have reported that Jarrett's duties concluded this past Friday. Jarrett's latest WWE stint ends at just around three months, as he only began his latest role in May. Upon his return, Jarrett held his aforementioned title while also working as a producer and member of the creative team.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw
Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
ComicBook
Released WWE Superstar Explains Why They Can't Wrestle
World Wrestling Entertainment has had its fair share of Black Wednesdays since the beginning of the pandemic. Beginning in April 2020, WWE has had numerous days where it has released a bulk of its roster. The likes of Matt Cardona, Lio Rush, and the Good Brothers were cut on the same day in 2020, while Keith Lee, Ember Moon, and Taya Valkyrie would be released in late 2021. While a number of those aforementioned talents have gotten right back on their feet, making names for themselves in promotions like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, some have been unable to return to the ring.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Former Superstar Might Have Just Made WWE Return on SmackDown
During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.
ComicBook
WWE Makes Major Change to Tonight's SmackDown Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
ComicBook
WWE's Kevin Owens and Riddle Surprise Sami Zayn in Amazing Moment After SmackDown Goes Off Air
The Montreal crowd was spectacular during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, heightening several big moments throughout the night, and that included the outstanding Fatal 5-Way match to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match included Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin, but there was no question Zayn's hometown crowd was rooting for him to win, as the pops were massive anytime it looked like he would win. Zayn, unfortunately, didn't win, but he got a fun surprise at the end of the night after SmackDown went off air from his longtime friend Kevin Owens, and you can watch the video courtesy of @AmandaCaliber below.
ComicBook
WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name
It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
WWE's Alexa Bliss Teases Version She's 'Dying to Get To', Feels 'Boring' on TV
Alexa Bliss will be teaming up with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at Clash at the Castle as they look to take down Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, and while Bliss is looking forward to teaming up in the ring, she isn't as thrilled about the current version of her character on WWE TV. In a new interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss revealed she feels the current version of her character on TV right now is "boring", but she also teased that there is a version of her character that she is "dying to get to", and hopes to bring that to TV down the line.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Responds to Blade Game Rumors
In case you somehow missed it, rumors have been swirling that Ubisoft could be working on some kind of video game based on the Marvel character Blade. Given recent reports about various Marvel-branded video games in the works for characters like Iron Man and Black Panther, a video game featuring Blade didn't seem entirely out of the question. But Ubisoft itself has come out to officially debunk the rumors, stating that a Blade video game is not in fact in the works from the company.
ComicBook
Fortnite Seemingly Teasing Lord of the Rings Crossover
It looks like Fortnite's next major crossover could involve the beloved Lord of the Rings franchise. Over the past couple of years, Fortnite has collaborated with just about every major media property that you can think of. From Star Wars, to Marvel, and even WWE, Fortnite has brought in a number of familiar faces from some of the biggest franchises on Earth. And while The Lord of the Rings noticeably hasn't come to the popular battle royale shooter just yet, it looks like that could be changing soon enough.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG Reveals New Card Type for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon Trading Card Game has officially revealed its new Scarlet and Violet card set, which will feature the return of Pokemon-ex cards. These cards were first introduced during the Ruby & Sapphire era of the game, and are more powerful than standard Pokemon cards. The new Pokemon-ex cards will be available as Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 evolutions, similar to their first appearances in the game, and will have lower energy costs, which can immediately make an impact in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Furthermore, it was teased that some ex cards will have additional abilities tied to the Terastal phenomenon found in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet card games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Comments / 0