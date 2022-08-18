Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
McKean Township Man Trying to Purchase Puppy Falls Victim to Scam
A McKean Township man recently fell victim to a gift card scam while trying to purchase a puppy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 59-year-old victim reported it to troopers Saturday morning. He told State Police he was using Facebook to purchase a puppy through a chihuahua puppies page, and...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
erienewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting
City of Erie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near E. Lake Rd. and Dunn Blvd. Officers were on the scene for a few hours to gather evidence. Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim...
wnynewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Fleeing Police During Attempted Traffic Stop
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in the Venango County Prison on a laundry list of charges after he allegedly fled police during an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 33-year-old Cody Allen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
wesb.com
Jamestown Police Search for Deadly Shooting Suspect
Jamestown Police say one person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. According to WGRZ Buffalo, The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m. in an apparently targeted shooting. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. Police are searching for...
wesb.com
Olean Inmate of Potter County Arrested on Warrant
An Olean man and inmate of the Potter County Jail was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Austin K. App on an active bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
wesb.com
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
explore venango
State Police Release Details of Route 157 Collision Leaving One Driver Injured
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a collision that occurred on August 12 on Route 157 in which one driver was transported to UPMC Northwest. State police say the accident happened around 4:06 p.m. on Friday, August 12, involving 64-year-old Catherine Beers, of...
explore venango
Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
explore venango
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
Two car rollover accident with entrapment also damages electrical pole in Springboro
Around 2:30 p.m. crews from Springboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident. The accident took place at Route 215 and Route 20. This accident involved two vehicles and resulted in a rollover with entrapment. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. Three people were […]
Comments / 0