Warren County, PA

McKean Township Man Trying to Purchase Puppy Falls Victim to Scam

A McKean Township man recently fell victim to a gift card scam while trying to purchase a puppy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 59-year-old victim reported it to troopers Saturday morning. He told State Police he was using Facebook to purchase a puppy through a chihuahua puppies page, and...
MCKEAN, PA
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
DUNKIRK, NY
City of Erie Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

City of Erie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near E. Lake Rd. and Dunn Blvd. Officers were on the scene for a few hours to gather evidence. Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim...
ERIE, PA
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Police arrest wanted man in New York

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
PANAMA, NY
Jamestown Police Search for Deadly Shooting Suspect

Jamestown Police say one person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. According to WGRZ Buffalo, The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m. in an apparently targeted shooting. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. Police are searching for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Olean Inmate of Potter County Arrested on Warrant

An Olean man and inmate of the Potter County Jail was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Austin K. App on an active bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony

A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
WESTON MILLS, NY
Bradford Man Charged with Assault

A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
BRADFORD, PA
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
OIL CITY, PA
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

