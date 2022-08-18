ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood house fire leaves man in critical condition; multiple Dobermans rescued

By Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVzgh_0hM65EcP00

The cause of a house fire in Greenwood will remain unknown until investigators can speak to the homeowner, who was left in critical condition as a result of the blaze, according to the Bargersville Fire Department (BFD).

Several Doberman Pinschers rescued from the property, which is the site of Chahal Kennel , were in good condition.

The fire department responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the house in the 6600 block of Travis Road . Upon arrival, firefighters found a 6000-square-foot house with heavy smoke, according to a news release. Firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze but were ordered to evacuate after 10 minutes due to spreading fire and a lack of sustained water supply.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said there were several explosions in the garage as firefighters battled the blaze likely caused by automobile parts and welding equipment being under pressure from the heat.

Firefighters had to employ the use of their aerial device to attack most of the fire to avoid putting firefighters in danger, Pruitt said. No firefighters were injured.

Additional fire crews began establishing a water supply from a nearby pond, which created delays in getting enough water to the fire, the department's release said. Once a water supply was established, it took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Some of the homes in the area are built on several acres, which means the distance from the fire hydrant to the house can be farther than usual and make it difficult for firefighters to get water to buildings, Pruitt explained.

Homeowners should consider having a water supply when purchasing or building a home on a large property, Pruitt said. If a fire hydrant or water source had been on the property, the fire would have been extinguished more quickly, he said.

Bargersville Police officers found the homeowner behind the house in critical condition with injuries from the fire. He was transported to Eskenazi hospital and has not been identified.

House on Travis Road a total loss, fire officials say

The house was valued at about $800,000 and considered a total loss, according to the fire department. According to its website , Chahal Kennel breeds Doberman Pinschers, all of which were rescued from the house and are being cared for by family members, Pruitt said.

BFD believes the man was the only one at the property at the time of the fire, Pruitt said.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood house fire leaves man in critical condition; multiple Dobermans rescued

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
wdrb.com

2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bargersville, IN
Accidents
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Bargersville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Greenwood, IN
Accidents
Bargersville, IN
Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
WHAS 11

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Explosions#Fire Hydrant#Water Pressure#Accident#Dobermans#Doberman Pinschers
FOX59

All lanes of I-65 reopen near Whiteland after vehicle fire

UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m., INDOT has said that all lanes of I-65 NB have been cleared. Read the original story below. WHITELAND, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Whiteland are closed Sunday after a vehicle caught fire on the road. The closures lasted for several hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation […]
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall

Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy