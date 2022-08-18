Greenwood house fire leaves man in critical condition; multiple Dobermans rescued

The cause of a house fire in Greenwood will remain unknown until investigators can speak to the homeowner, who was left in critical condition as a result of the blaze, according to the Bargersville Fire Department (BFD).

Several Doberman Pinschers rescued from the property, which is the site of Chahal Kennel , were in good condition.

The fire department responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the house in the 6600 block of Travis Road . Upon arrival, firefighters found a 6000-square-foot house with heavy smoke, according to a news release. Firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze but were ordered to evacuate after 10 minutes due to spreading fire and a lack of sustained water supply.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said there were several explosions in the garage as firefighters battled the blaze likely caused by automobile parts and welding equipment being under pressure from the heat.

Firefighters had to employ the use of their aerial device to attack most of the fire to avoid putting firefighters in danger, Pruitt said. No firefighters were injured.

Additional fire crews began establishing a water supply from a nearby pond, which created delays in getting enough water to the fire, the department's release said. Once a water supply was established, it took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Some of the homes in the area are built on several acres, which means the distance from the fire hydrant to the house can be farther than usual and make it difficult for firefighters to get water to buildings, Pruitt explained.

Homeowners should consider having a water supply when purchasing or building a home on a large property, Pruitt said. If a fire hydrant or water source had been on the property, the fire would have been extinguished more quickly, he said.

Bargersville Police officers found the homeowner behind the house in critical condition with injuries from the fire. He was transported to Eskenazi hospital and has not been identified.

House on Travis Road a total loss, fire officials say

The house was valued at about $800,000 and considered a total loss, according to the fire department. According to its website , Chahal Kennel breeds Doberman Pinschers, all of which were rescued from the house and are being cared for by family members, Pruitt said.

BFD believes the man was the only one at the property at the time of the fire, Pruitt said.

This article will update.

