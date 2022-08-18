Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
9-3-6-3, FIREBALL: 7
(nine, three, six, three; FIREBALL: seven)
