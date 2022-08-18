ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hub

Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing

RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
RAVENNA, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board

KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
KEARNEY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Police Sergeant graduates School of Police Staff and Command

KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are congratulating one of their own as he returns from a high-level training school. Sergeant Jared Small recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command through Northwestern University. The school is a 10-week program hosted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Hutto, Texas. A news release says it offers upper-level instruction in 27 core areas including Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Three-vehicle crash in Merrick County sends one to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fog is believed to be the cause of a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Grand Island. According to the Merrick County Sherriff’s office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. The report states that a Nissan Murano was...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE
clipperpubco.com

Card shower to honor 40th anniversary

The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Kearney Hub

Kearney will get AT&T store, but when?

KEARNEY — An AT&T sign went up at 3901 Second Ave. on Thursday, ending the mystery of what business would occupy the vacant building at one of Kearney’s busiest intersections. A crew from The Sign Center continued its sign-hanging work at the AT&T site on Friday. Liberty Cleaners...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
HASTINGS, NE

