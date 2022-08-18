All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO