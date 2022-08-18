ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas High School open Monday after report of shooting threat

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:40 A.M. UPDATE: The Douglas County School District has decided to open Douglas High School Monday after third-hand reports of a possible school shooting threat. All students who are walk, drive, or are dropped off must enter the school through the main entrance. Any absences today...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

School starts Monday in Douglas County

More than 50 new teachers will greet students throughout the Douglas County School District when school starts on Monday morning. Valeri Bayard Volo is being welcomed as Carson Valley Middle School’s new principal. “She has extensive background in the Washoe County School District as a teacher, leader and administrator...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Policy seeks to ensure teacher political neutrality in classroom

While not banning any mention of a certain theory in the classroom per se, a formal policy approved by trustees is designed to ensure teachers don’t take a political position. “We take measures every year to remind employees that they have to remain neutral in the classroom,” Superintendent Keith...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Aces, Wolf Pack come together over weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are 4,400 new students this year at the University of Nevada. 700 of them were in attendance at the Reno Aces games over the weekend. Call it a soft opening to the upcoming school year, if you will. “Going to the ballpark is such a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
SPARKS, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Beyond Van Gogh

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Reno Aloha Festival Performance. Updated: 22 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets

The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets. “Last year, we...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for August 20 to 23, 2022

At the meeting of the board of city trustees on Monday evening, a petition signed by leading citizens was read to compel the ranchers west of the city to allow a portion of the water to flow through the city limits. It is to be hoped that this will be accomplished, if for nothing else than to cleanse the sewers.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
nevadacurrent.com

UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling

Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Aug. 19 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan is back as we embark on another high school football season in Northern Nevada. A busy week one didn’t disappoint!
RENO, NV

