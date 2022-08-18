Read full article on original website
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas High School open Monday after report of shooting threat
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:40 A.M. UPDATE: The Douglas County School District has decided to open Douglas High School Monday after third-hand reports of a possible school shooting threat. All students who are walk, drive, or are dropped off must enter the school through the main entrance. Any absences today...
Record-Courier
School starts Monday in Douglas County
More than 50 new teachers will greet students throughout the Douglas County School District when school starts on Monday morning. Valeri Bayard Volo is being welcomed as Carson Valley Middle School’s new principal. “She has extensive background in the Washoe County School District as a teacher, leader and administrator...
Record-Courier
Policy seeks to ensure teacher political neutrality in classroom
While not banning any mention of a certain theory in the classroom per se, a formal policy approved by trustees is designed to ensure teachers don’t take a political position. “We take measures every year to remind employees that they have to remain neutral in the classroom,” Superintendent Keith...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces, Wolf Pack come together over weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are 4,400 new students this year at the University of Nevada. 700 of them were in attendance at the Reno Aces games over the weekend. Call it a soft opening to the upcoming school year, if you will. “Going to the ballpark is such a...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
nevadasagebrush.com
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Reno Aloha Festival Performance. Updated: 22 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle...
2news.com
Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets
The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets. “Last year, we...
Nevada Appeal
Past Pages for August 20 to 23, 2022
At the meeting of the board of city trustees on Monday evening, a petition signed by leading citizens was read to compel the ranchers west of the city to allow a portion of the water to flow through the city limits. It is to be hoped that this will be accomplished, if for nothing else than to cleanse the sewers.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
nevadacurrent.com
UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling
Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
2news.com
Carson City fourth grader honored for helping apprehend warranted sex-offender
A Carson City School District student was honored by Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign during the City Supervisors Meeting Thursday morning. Avery Meznarich, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School, was recognized for providing excellent intel...
KOLO TV Reno
Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
KOLO TV Reno
Aug. 19 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan is back as we embark on another high school football season in Northern Nevada. A busy week one didn’t disappoint!
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
kunr.org
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
