Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MALE FLEES CRASH THEN DESIDES TO FIGHT THE POLICE
A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.
fox26houston.com
Man killed during hit-and-run crash in north Harris County, search underway for driver
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County Friday night. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Dr. near Aldine Mail Rte., where responding deputies found an unidentified man dead in the street. Officials believe the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
Man shot multiple times in front of wife in SE Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says
Investigators said a gunman approached the married couple in the parking lot of their apartment complex after a night out.
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
17-year-old charged in double deadly shooting during Pasadena drug deal, police say
Two male victims were rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They both died from their injuries.
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
Family searches for 59-year-old security guard who went missing during work shift in Rosharon
A family is holding on to hope that they find a relative who went missing during his work shift. If you know any information you are urged to call HPD at 713-884-3131.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
KENS 5
Suspect in custody after being found in north Houston motel with girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. According to Houston police, they got a call about a missing 3-year-old girl at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting of man at SE Houston apartments
HOUSTON – After nearly three years, charges have been filed against a man police said shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in December 2019. Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49. According to Houston police,...
Click2Houston.com
4 men arrested, charged in connection with case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The family of two teen brothers killed in 2020 are feeling a sense of relief after Fort Bend County authorities said “multiple” arrests were made in connection to the case. “We are devastated for a mother and a father to lose two...
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
