Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

NFTA service to Buffalo Bills game a hit with fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday also marked the first time in a dozen years that fans were able to take an NFTA Metro Bus to the stadium in Orchard Park. The NFTA had four different pickup sites offering $5 fares...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

College students moving onto WNY campuses

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
FREDONIA, NY
2 On Your Side

U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Mercy Flight founder and president emeritus Douglas Baker dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Baker, the man who founded Mercy Flight, has died. He was 79. The not-for-profit made the announcement about the founder and president emeritus. Because of the organization he started, thousands of people were able to get compassionate, emergency air medical transport. Mercy Flight said Baker...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
