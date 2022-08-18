Read full article on original website
NFTA service to Buffalo Bills game a hit with fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday also marked the first time in a dozen years that fans were able to take an NFTA Metro Bus to the stadium in Orchard Park. The NFTA had four different pickup sites offering $5 fares...
6-year-old WNY native seeks Bills Mafia's support in USA Kids Mullet Competition
CLEVELAND, Virginia — It's a hairstyle from the 80s that just like everything else nowadays, is making a comeback: mullets. Now they're looking better than ever because kids are trying out the look for a national competition to win $2,500. Lincoln Prater, who is 6 years old, just moved...
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
Preseason game day traffic information for Bills vs. Broncos Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the upcoming Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game Saturday. The recommended traffic patterns are listed as:. Abbott Road. The section of Abbott Road in front of the...
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
College students moving onto WNY campuses
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Bills' ticket prices soar as new season fast approaches
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This fall hundreds of thousands of football fans will flock to Highmark Stadium, and with the Buffalo Bills flying high, ticket prices are soaring as well. “There’s people who work so hard, and they want to take their children or grandchild to the very first...
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
Mercy Flight founder and president emeritus Douglas Baker dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Baker, the man who founded Mercy Flight, has died. He was 79. The not-for-profit made the announcement about the founder and president emeritus. Because of the organization he started, thousands of people were able to get compassionate, emergency air medical transport. Mercy Flight said Baker...
Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party
BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party. It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?. Well, they had a parade, a...
Dinner service returning to one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants, is bringing back its dinner service this fall. This is the first time DiTondo will be open for dinner since reopening last October. To prepare for this transition, the restaurant plans on closing on Aug. 29. An exact re-opening date...
Groundbreaking held in Lackawanna for $2M Flexlume facility
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Flexlume, a company that makes many of the most prominent signs that you see on buildings in Western New York, is soon getting a new home when it moves from Buffalo to Lackawanna. If you don't know the name Flexlume, you've most certainly seen its work....
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
