Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Related
clearpublicist.com
Fayetteville restaurant enterprise booming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is becoming obvious that the College of Arkansas is just a pair times away from starting off its drop semester. Grubs in Fayetteville was packed this afternoon with college students and their families resulting in the workers to come to feel the chaotic restaurant natural environment.
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
Fayetteville’s Delamar pledges to Diamond Razorbacks
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Fayetteville sophomore three-sport star Jaison Delamar had two big decisions to make regarding his collegiate future and once he made the first, the second one was easy. Delamar (5-10, 190), a 2025 prospect, committed to Arkansas baseball program on Saturday after deciding his future was destined for the diamond instead of […]
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
swark.today
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Who will win the newest installment of this whacky rivalry?
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Businesses respond to College Avenue plans
Businesses respond to College Avenue plans
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
The Art Gallery at NWA Mall launches soft opening
The Art Gallery at Northwest Arkansas Mall announced that is has a soft launch in progress.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison resident Jesse Contreas's cat gave birth to kittens on Wednesday evening— but one of them seemed a little different. He said that everything was going normally at first until things took a dramatic change. "He had one kitten and it was fine. And then...
Arkansas State Police launch investigation into two Crawford County deputies and Mulberry officer
MULBERRY, Ark. — Warning: The video below contains graphic content. As of Sunday afternoon, there has been a video circulating the internet involving two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer that showed a violent arrest. The video was taken at The Kountry Xpress in Mulberry, Arkansas, and...
Comments / 0