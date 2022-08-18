Read full article on original website
Streaming surpasses cable TV as most watched television for first time in history
For the first time ever, streaming services were the most watched television platform last month, overtaking cable. Streaming made up 32.8% of all TV usage in the US.
Dear Streamers, Not Every TV Show Needs a Whole Series
I was watching Amazon's action TV show Reacher when I realized something. The series is about a tough guy rolling into a small town and opening a can of whup-ass on the local bad guys. This, it hit me, is The A-Team. To be precise, it's a single episode of The A-Team.
Jurassic World Dominion Will Finally Start Streaming Next Month
Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters (and only theaters) June 10. Since then, it's spent longer in theaters before streaming than any other film put out by its distributor, Universal, since the pandemic began. But on Friday, Universal detailed how and when Jurassic World Dominion will become available to stream with a subscription cheaper than the $20 price to buy it online.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Isn't Streaming, Even as $20 Home Digital Sales Land
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide to become the year's top-grossing movie worldwide. And in July, it eclipsed 45...
Funny Business: TikTok Is Putting a New Spin on Standup Comedy
As the lights dim, the doors fly open and the shadow of Reuben Kaye — "actress, model and," as he tells his audience every night, "the only horseman of the apocalypse to ride side saddle" — is thrown across the auditorium, stretching up the wall like something from your wildest fever dream.
'Nope' Isn't Streaming Yet, Sorry (but Here's When and Where It Could)
Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters last month. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
'House of the Dragon' Review: It'll Let You Love 'GoT' Again
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The opening moments of HBO's House of the Dragon see Viserys Targeryen inherit enormous responsibility when he's crowned Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. It's fitting that much of the show's first season, which kicks off this Sunday, revolves around a king who struggles to live up to his predecessor. It's the exact burden shared by House of the Dragon itself, which has to follow Game of Thrones, one of the most celebrated TV shows of all time.
Watch the First Trailer for HBO Max's 'The Last of Us'
Finally, after years of teases, we've finally gotten a look at the upcoming adaptation of popular (and very good) video game The Last of Us in motion. Good news: It looks good. Well, as far we can tell. HBO buried the first footage in a broad package trailer showing off...
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
'House of the Dragon': When The 'GoT' Prequel Drops in Your Time Zone
The hour is nearly upon us: HBO's House of the Dragon debuts on Sunday. The Game of Thrones prequel is terrific (read our review here), and hopes to recapture some of the magic that made its predecessor so unbelievably popular. Chronicling the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, House...
