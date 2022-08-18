ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYCmN_0hM62QrG00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County authorities are searching for a man accused of injuring a woman so severely that she required an airlift to medical care.

According to a Facebook post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies are searching for Marshall Shields in connection to Aggravated Assault charges.

THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9kTH_0hM62QrG00
Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

A police report from HCSO revealed that officers were dispatched to Gulley Road in Bulls Gap around 1 p.m. August 3 in reference to a domestic assault. When they arrived at a residence on the road, they found a woman in a bed with several injuries to her face and ribs.

According to the report, the woman told officers that she woke up to Shields beating her after an argument and had been unconscious for an unknown length of time before she called 911.

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

She wasn’t sure what time the assault occurred, investigators said, as the last thing she said she could remember was Shields stomping on her face as she was lying on the floor.

The woman was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, and investigators began speaking with witnesses who said they had heard screaming in the area around 7:30 the previous night.

Anyone with information regarding Shield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact HCSO at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Soldier Guy
4d ago

I am so surprised on the mug shot. people of Hawkins County listen up I was in the military (just retired) so have seen cities go from a great place to live to a complete disaster with crime, gangs, garbage, destroyed schools and overpopulation of city/towns and school in less than 10 years. Hawkins County is currently at that crossroads with an influx of new people moving in and now is when you as residents need to figure out if your area will become a ghetto or not. start fighting now and put rules on the book now to help stop the invasion that will come. I'm sure you have seen more and more democrats moving in well they will start voting that way and we will start to look like Pennsylvania and you don't want that.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WJHL

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

UPDATE: Morristown Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. The Morristown Police believe that Walter Noe Mendez is the person of interest in the hit-and-run charge. Investigators reported that they believe Mendez accelerated his car backward into the home. “Investigators would […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in car

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Kingsport man late Saturday night after reportedly discovering two unrestrained children in the backseat of his vehicle. An arrest report penned by a Hawkins County deputy stated that he responded to a Chevy Malibu parked at the Valley Mart as a male […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified

UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Johnson City Press

Man arrested after Saturday night machete attack in Erwin

A woman was injured and a man charged with attempted first-degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night. According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, deputies were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
ERWIN, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#911#Violent Crime#Aggravated Assault#Hcso#Shield#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Norton man charged with second-degree murder

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday. According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton. Upon arrival, the rescue […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

VSP: Drugs might be factor in fatal Weber City pedestrian crash

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early last Tuesday and revealed that drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. A news release from VSP revealed that Christopher I. LaForce, of Weber City, had been in the roadway when […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Sleeping Morristown toddler dies after driver crashed into home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident. Morristown Police added that the […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Carter County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot, stabbed

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities have charged a man with attempted second-degree murder after police say a woman was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. According to documents provided to News Channel 11, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Blue Springs […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty to charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper charged with aggravated domestic assault who has remained jailed without bond for months pleaded not guilty to his charges Thursday. Nicholas Collins, who previously served as a trooper before an internal investigation resulted in his firing, appeared in Sullivan County Circuit Criminal Court […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

UPDATE: According to the Morristown Police Department, Mary Ann Sampson has been found safe. No further details were released. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 15 hours ago.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy