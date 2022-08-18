VIDEO: Lake City High School teacher turns himself in to police for lewd conduct with former student

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA. Where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married on Nov. 11 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PRAYER POLICY: Level of importance for city council
C. Northcote Parkinson’s law of triviality states that “The time spent on any item of the agenda will be in inverse proportion to the sum [of money] involved.” The sum may also be interpreted to mean the level of importance. On Wednesday, The Press’ banner headline read:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years
Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fair means family
COEUR d’ALENE — For Dave and Sue Nussear, the North Idaho State Fair is more than entertainment, food and fun. “We know them all so well, we get along and we help each other,” Sue said of those involved with the annual event. “It’s just a wonderful group.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Invest in kids by voting yes
In 10 days, voters in our community will go to the polls to cast a crucial vote to support public education. The Coeur d’Alene School District’s safety and maintenance levy is on the ballot Aug. 30. The proposed levy provides desperately needed funds for maintenance priorities in our schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Walter Villegas, 79
Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A Public Schools: Eye on COVID spending
Coeur d'Alene public schools' proposed school plant facilities levy going before voters Aug. 30 has prompted some community members to ask: What happened to the millions of dollars the school district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The Coeur d'Alene School District received $26.57 million in federal COVID-19...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cowboy up: Hank Jones, 8, will receive liver transplant from his mom, Amy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Hank Jones wanders up to his mom Amy at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, she asks where he’s been. “Over at the bucking chutes making sure they open right,” answers the 8-year-old. Hank is wearing a cowboy hat that seems big for his...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Defending state 5A champion Lake City girls open with shutout
SANDPOINT — Delaney Moczan, a senior transfer from Las Vegas, scored the first two goals of the season for the visiting Lake City Timberwolves, who blanked the Sandpoint Bulldogs 6-0 in the nonleague season opener for both teams Friday evening at War Memorial Field. Elliotte Kortus added two goals...
Coeur d'Alene Press
You're invited to 'Monday Night Dinners'
Adam Schluter wants you to come to his house for dinner on Monday. The Coeur d'Alene man is hosting the 60th Monday Night Dinner at 5:30 p.m., 1037 N. Third St. All are welcome, as the gathering is part of Schluter's efforts to connect people and create a kind, understanding world.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Hallelujah! Invocation prayers answered
Coeur d’Alene City Council broke up a little spiritual monopoly. On Tuesday night, the Council unanimously voted to employ a lottery system that welcomes members of any faith group to deliver the opening prayer at each City Council meeting. For years, a group of evangelical churches known as the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get out on the mat
Owners Nicole and Eli Brown offer adult and kid martial arts and self-defense classes with open mat space and four roll-up doors to let in a great cross breeze at 978 W. Hayden Ave. Hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays with more hours to be added. Open-mat classes will be on Fridays.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Possible crackdown on short-term rentals
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene is considering stronger laws to better regulate the rise in short-term rentals, including civil penalties, and the city may hire a company to enforce those laws. The General Services/Public Works Committee will take up the matter at its noon...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Prohaska scores six goals for Vikings in opener
POST FALLS — Senior forward Cooper Prohaska scored six of Coeur d'Alene's seven goals as the Vikings beat the Post Falls Trojans 7-0 in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both teams Saturday. Coeur d’Alene coach Braden Ridgewell missed Saturday’s match due to illness, and assistant coach...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Showcasing ‘our pride and joy’
While most of the spectators at last year’s Circling Raven Championship were surrounding the final green on Sunday afternoon, watching the players finish, a few dozen were following the leaders out on the course. One of them was David VonBrethorst. “Peiyun Chien, who won the tournament, birdied four of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fun, fundraising and friendship
COEUR d'ALENE — Members of the 3Cs — Cancer and Community Charities — are always more than happy to give away their money. On Friday, they celebrated a distribution of $111,550 to support 32 local causes in their mission to improve the lives of countless individuals and families in North Idaho.
Comments / 0