ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season

Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown

Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning

A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
HALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Bryant Denny Stadium#The University Of Alabama#Stadiums#Levy Premium Foodservice#The Associated Press
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team

Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students

The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
EUTAW, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy