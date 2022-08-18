Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season
Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown
Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning
A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team
Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
hooversun.com
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city school teacher plows ahead in profession despite high burnout, high turnover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s a profession with a high burnout rate and a revolving door. Teachers come and go for various reasons, but you won’t find that to be case with this Tuscaloosa city kindergarten teacher. Patricia Ford begins the new school year much like the way she did her first year.
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
