With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Indie pop artist Ciarra Fragale, formerly of the Hudson Valley and currently based in North Adams, Mass., performs on the outdoor terrace at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 6pm, in a new, free concert series featuring regional musicians. Fragale writes intimate, emotional portraits disguised as jaunty, new-wave numbers. You can also catch Fragale at Masonic Street Live in Northampton, Mass., on Saturday night, and at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Friday, September 9. Highly recommended if you like the Pretenders and Chrissie Hyde and French indie-pop group Phoenix. (Fri, Aug 19; also Aug 20 and Sep 9)

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO