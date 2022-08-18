Read full article on original website
“Dracula” at Berkshire Theatre Group passionless and bloodless
One of the few reasons to see the production of “Dracula,” playing through August 27, at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA is to experience the original script that premiered on Broadway in 1927. It was first adapted for the stage from the Bram Stoker 1897 novel by...
Rogovoy Report 8/19/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Indie pop artist Ciarra Fragale, formerly of the Hudson Valley and currently based in North Adams, Mass., performs on the outdoor terrace at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 6pm, in a new, free concert series featuring regional musicians. Fragale writes intimate, emotional portraits disguised as jaunty, new-wave numbers. You can also catch Fragale at Masonic Street Live in Northampton, Mass., on Saturday night, and at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Friday, September 9. Highly recommended if you like the Pretenders and Chrissie Hyde and French indie-pop group Phoenix. (Fri, Aug 19; also Aug 20 and Sep 9)
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses updates to the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion and its impact on international politics. They also discuss a recent poll showing most people believe the United States' best days are behind it and more. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University...
Schenectady City Council President Marion Porterfield discusses ARPA aid allocation process
The Schenectady City Council on Monday will consider distributing more than $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief funding. But the process the city council has taken has generated scrutiny. The city is set to receive more than $52 million in APRA aid, in two separate tranches. About $16...
New York communities grapple with harmful algal blooms
A stretch of the Wallkill River affected by a Harmful Algal Bloom near the Gardens for Nutrition in New Paltz on August 14, 2022. This weekend New Yorkers will again flock to the water seeking relief from the heat. But there's a warning out about algae and the health risks it poses to people and pets.
