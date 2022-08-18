ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on an officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. Patton has brown hair, blue eyes and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds. Other charges include:. • Disregard a Law Enforcement...
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies. Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
Crime & Safety
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man who had been shot ended up dying at a Star City hospital Saturday morning, leading to a homicide investigation by the Roanoke Police Department. The department says word came in at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 about a man with gunshot wounds who arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
Man who reportedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges. The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or […]
ROANOKE, VA
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
Used battery disposal in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you throwing out your batteries correctly? In Roanoke City, it’s actually against the law to dispose of batteries in the trash. Its hard to know if you’re throwing out your batteries correctly when governments and battery makers don’t have clear, consistent guidelines.
ROANOKE, VA
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."

Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

