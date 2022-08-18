Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on an officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. Patton has brown hair, blue eyes and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds. Other charges include:. • Disregard a Law Enforcement...
Man Shot and Killed in Roanoke Saturday Morning
ROANOKE, VA – A man was shot in Roanoke and died shortly after being rushed...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies. Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
WDBJ7.com
Day 5: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial continues for Phillip Westmoreland, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal explosion in 2019. A State Police Special Agent took the stand Friday to show the defendant’s phone records. Prosecutors argued Westmoreland was distracted that day and texting his girlfriend.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man who had been shot ended up dying at a Star City hospital Saturday morning, leading to a homicide investigation by the Roanoke Police Department. The department says word came in at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 about a man with gunshot wounds who arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
Man who reportedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges. The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or […]
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WSET
11-hour standoff ends after Emergency Custody Order for woman expires: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 11 hours, a standoff on Cobbs Street in Lynchburg concluded on Thursday evening. At 10:04 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the 2500-block of Cobbs Street for a report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived, it was discovered that she had...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
WSLS
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The trial continues for a man prosecutors say is responsible for a deadly gas station explosion. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. After the jury was decided, arguments were given, and on day three, the trial continued. Now, day 4 is officially wrapped up.
WDBJ7.com
Used battery disposal in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you throwing out your batteries correctly? In Roanoke City, it’s actually against the law to dispose of batteries in the trash. Its hard to know if you’re throwing out your batteries correctly when governments and battery makers don’t have clear, consistent guidelines.
Juvenile being held after a firearm was found on school property
A Bassett High School student was arrested after a firearm was found on school grounds, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began to unfold on August 16 around 11:30 a.m., when the staff at Bassett High School learned about the weapon and informed the School Resource Officer (SRO).
chathamstartribune.com
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."
Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
