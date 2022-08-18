Read full article on original website
WPTV
'Football Night in South Florida' debuts with high school kickoff classics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High school football kicked off Friday night throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Several area schools took part in the preseason kickoff classics, pitting unfamiliar foes against each other in a dry run for the upcoming season. Benjamin 20, Palm Beach Gardens...
Bush: Little League Classic ‘Speaks Well for the Future of Baseball’
Perhaps the hallmark of Rob Manfred’s rein as commissioner of Major League Baseball has been his emphasis on cultivating the next generation as future fans and players. When he took over the role from Bud Selig in 2015, Manfred made a commitment to youth baseball one of his cornerstone initiatives. Some of MLB’s kid-focused programs—such as RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities), the affiliation with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Baseball Academies—were inherited from his predecessor. But the Little League Baseball Classic, played for the fifth time Sunday night at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., is completely Manfred’s...
MLB・
Good news for injured Utah little leaguer after setback
After a brief scare, the Utah little leaguer who remains hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury received some good news.
