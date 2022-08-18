ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say

By Simone Jasper
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A Georgia man died after a tire he was working on exploded, officials told news outlets.

The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.

Police in an email to McClatchy News identified the man as Stephen Rogers. He was from Wrightsville, roughly 140 miles southeast of Atlanta, according to news outlets.

The incident was reported at Duncan Tire Company in the nearby city of Dublin. The shop on Telfair Street is expected to remain closed until Aug. 22, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Duncan Tire Company didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Aug. 18.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office also didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in an email told McClatchy News it had opened an investigation into the incident.

An investigation into the “work-related accident” was ongoing as of Aug. 17, WMAZ and other news outlets reported.

#Accident
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
119
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

