32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say

A Georgia man died after a tire he was working on exploded, officials told news outlets.

The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.

Police in an email to McClatchy News identified the man as Stephen Rogers. He was from Wrightsville, roughly 140 miles southeast of Atlanta, according to news outlets.

The incident was reported at Duncan Tire Company in the nearby city of Dublin. The shop on Telfair Street is expected to remain closed until Aug. 22, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Duncan Tire Company didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Aug. 18.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office also didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in an email told McClatchy News it had opened an investigation into the incident.

An investigation into the “work-related accident” was ongoing as of Aug. 17, WMAZ and other news outlets reported.

