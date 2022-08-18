ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL's top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up

Defense wins championships. It's a familiar refrain. But does it still hold true in this era of high-flying offense?. OK, so the 1985 Chicago Bears are not walking through that door. Neither are the Purple People Eaters, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the Legion of Boom. But there are defenses poised to make a real difference this year.
NFL
NFL

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The "Punt God" notched his first pro win as Matt Araiza won the Bills punting job, besting veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo announced Monday it released Haack, which hands the job to the rookie. The club also cut WR/returner Tavon Austin. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round out of...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Nfl Network#Buccaneers#American Football#Ir
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Fans Believe He Took Personal Leave To Be On ‘Masked Singer’: NFL Exec Responds

Tom Brady, 45, has sparked a theory that he’s appearing on season 8 of The Masked Singer. This started after the 7-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected break from preseason training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month for a “personal matter.” Fans think Tom has traded in his football gear for an over-the-top costume on the Fox reality show. The theory has gotten so much attention that Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff brought it up on live television.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, will practice on Monday

Tom Brady did indeed return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility on Monday for the first time since Aug. 11. The Bucs quarterback is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The star quarterback returns 11 days...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were solely featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated WR battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
NFL

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

With Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension official, the Cleveland Browns are setting forth toward the regular season with veteran Jacoby Brissett in line to start the bulk of the campaign. "I just have to be myself," Brissett said on Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I don't really kinda try and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action. "You know I'll never...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy