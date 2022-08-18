Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
NFL
NFL's top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up
Defense wins championships. It's a familiar refrain. But does it still hold true in this era of high-flying offense?. OK, so the 1985 Chicago Bears are not walking through that door. Neither are the Purple People Eaters, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the Legion of Boom. But there are defenses poised to make a real difference this year.
NFL
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack
The "Punt God" notched his first pro win as Matt Araiza won the Bills punting job, besting veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo announced Monday it released Haack, which hands the job to the rookie. The club also cut WR/returner Tavon Austin. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round out of...
NFL
Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings are upgrading their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, per sources informed of the deal. The Vikings have since announced the trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Fans Believe He Took Personal Leave To Be On ‘Masked Singer’: NFL Exec Responds
Tom Brady, 45, has sparked a theory that he’s appearing on season 8 of The Masked Singer. This started after the 7-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected break from preseason training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month for a “personal matter.” Fans think Tom has traded in his football gear for an over-the-top costume on the Fox reality show. The theory has gotten so much attention that Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff brought it up on live television.
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 30-21: Bosa, Diggs brothers near the top of list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 50-41: Austin Ekeler, Jordan Poyer make debuts on list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Hyde signed a two-year extension ahead of the 2021 season,...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, will practice on Monday
Tom Brady did indeed return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility on Monday for the first time since Aug. 11. The Bucs quarterback is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The star quarterback returns 11 days...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 40-31: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson latest QBs to join list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Herbert’s Chargers just missed the playoffs in 2021, but it...
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were solely featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated WR battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize
There are only about three weeks before the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2022 season and they still have a reserve quarterback with 47 career starts and a $24.2 million salary on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the...
NFL
Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities
Baltimore Ravens fourth-round rookie Isaiah Likely repeatedly ripped apart the Arizona Cardinals defense in the first half of Sunday's 24-17 victory – the Ravens' 22 straight preseason win. The first-year tight end gobbled up eight catches for 100 yards and a TD, including a 31-yard catch and rumble, in...
NFL
Titans' Mike Vrabel 'encouraged' by rookie WR Treylon Burks' play despite lone preseason catch
The Tennessee Titans have given first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks a ton of preseason snaps through two weeks, but the wideout has seen only four targets, catching one pass for four yards. Following Saturday's preseason win over Tampa Bay, head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Burks' lack of targets isn't...
NFL
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'
With Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension official, the Cleveland Browns are setting forth toward the regular season with veteran Jacoby Brissett in line to start the bulk of the campaign. "I just have to be myself," Brissett said on Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I don't really kinda try and...
NFL
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
NFL
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason
The Arizona Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale. Watt, 33, is required to be...
NFL
Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'
Drew Lock's return from the COVID-19 list on Sunday sets up a week of questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback gig heading into the final preseason game, Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, head coach Pete Carroll continues to play coy. "I'll talk to you more about...
NFL
Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday
Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19
Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action. "You know I'll never...
Comments / 0