Dublin, GA

13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm Road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins Police investigating after woman found dead

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body. Coroner James Williams says there's...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead in car accident on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”. Witnesses told...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three-year-old shot, in critical condition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
MACON, GA

