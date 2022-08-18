Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said. He...
ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm Road in Milledgeville. According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon. When the Fire Rescue team...
Man wanted for shooting toddler at Lakeview Apartments has been arrested
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man who was a suspect in the shooting of a toddler at Lakeview Apartments that left one baby dead and another hurt. The Fort Valley Police Department said they were looking for for Christopher Miller last month, and was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins Police investigating after woman found dead
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body. Coroner James Williams says there's...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Man dead in car accident on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”. Witnesses told...
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
wgxa.tv
Three-year-old shot, in critical condition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
3-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
Comments / 0