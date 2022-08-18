Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda apartment development updated to include 75 more units
Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Bethesda have been updated to include about 75 more units than originally proposed, according to documents filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board. Developer Foulger-Pratt in 2019 received approval from the Planning Board to build a 22-story, 260-unit multifamily building on three...
bethesdamagazine.com
6 quick fixes to boost your curb appeal
It may be time to toss that frayed old coir doormat with the kitschy saying in favor of something sleeker. This 20-by-32-inch mat is made from sustainably forested teakwood and features a raised and slatted design that won’t trap moisture. It’s unfinished and weather-resistant, and isn’t slippery when wet. Find it for $89.95 at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
WHAS 11
Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years. A Silver Spring man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday. [WTOP]
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis
A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America
Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
Man wanted for robbing Giant Food store employee
The masked man forced the employee to let him into a store office and left with an undetermined amount of money.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Nottingham MD
Winning $2.2 million Multi-Match ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A huge winning lottery ticket has been sold in Middle River. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who won an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million in the Thursday, August 18 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the second player to hit a Multi-Match...
