Read full article on original website
Darron Huggs Grant
3d ago
either way it goes, that load aint going where it was suppose to go. but they'll try it again.
Reply
4
Related
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
fox2detroit.com
Closing arguments in Whitmer kidnap plot case • Armed carjackers in Detroit • Belle Isle's slide reopens
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Closing arguments are expected Monday in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020. The prosecution rested its case last week in the trial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, the two men whose case led to a hung jury in April after the U.S. failed to secure convictions against four men.
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
Detroit News
Police chase ends after suspects crash into tree in Detroit
A police chase from Southfield into Detroit ended Sunday night when suspects crashed the vehicle into a tree, authorities said. Police were called to a gas station after receiving calls that it appeared two men were trying to force a woman into a car at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Shiawassee Street in Southfield.
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police crackdown amid spike in traffic crashes
The city of Detroit is seeing more and more cases of reckless driving that result in tragic consequences. Now the Detroit Police Department set up a sting to ticket those disobeying traffic laws. It's called Traffic Safety Blitz and is exactly what you think it is. Detroit Police started hearing...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that injured 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. The shooting happened around 3:15 PM in the block of Hoyt, near Seven Mile and Gratiot. According to police, two males were shot and privately transported to a nearby hospital. Both victims were...
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
Arab American News
Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic
DEARBORN — Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
fox2detroit.com
Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal crash after car traveling 100 mph strikes pole in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a fatal accident on Groesbeck that happened Monday morning. Officers say one person died after a car crash around 5 a.m. Police said the investigation would require shutting down Groesbeck for hours Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows deputies hitting restrained mentally ill woman; undersheriff says she resisted arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Phone video shows an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy repeatedly punch a woman restrained on the ground. Investigators tell us the woman who is mentally ill, has a lengthy criminal record. But her family is taking legal action against the sheriff's department. Sheriff deputy dash camera...
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
Comments / 31