LF System Extends Reign Over U.K. Chart as Dance Music Dominates
It’s been a long, hot summer and the Brits are still dancing. Scottish electronic production duo LF System locks in a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Afraid to Feel,” as music fans clamor to the dancefloor – and dance tunes. “Afraid to Feel” leads the way with over 5.2 million streams, and is one of four dance music singles impacting the top 5, a result that hasn’t been seen for six years, the Official Charts Company reports. The last time dance music held four of the top five positions was in September 2016, when The...
Hitkidd & GloRilla’s ‘F.N.F.’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart
Hitkidd and GloRilla each achieve their first No. 1 on a Billboard chart as “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” ascends to the top of the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart dated Aug. 20. The single advances from No. 3 after an 8% gain in weekly spins to become the most played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop stations in the week ending Aug. 14, according to Luminate.
Kasabian Scores Sixth U.K. Chart Leader With ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’
Kasabian converts a huge midweek lead into a U.K. chart crown with The Alchemist’s Euphoria (via Columbia), the British band’s seventh studio effort. The Leicester rockers now have six No. 1s, a streak dating back to their sophomore album Empire, from 2006, a feat that places the band level with the likes of fellow Brits Pink Floyd, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Blur, Paul Weller and The Chemical Brothers. The Alchemist’s Euphoria, the first release to feature founding guitarist Sergio Pizzorno on lead vocals, finishes the cycle by outselling its nearest competitor by 2-to-1, the Official Charts Company reports. Also new to the chart...
Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart
Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind bows atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 27), scoring the rapper his second No. 1 album. The set enters with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 18, according to Luminate. He previously topped the list with his last release, SoulFly, which opened at No. 1 on the chart dated April 10, 2021. Also in the new top 10 of the Billboard 200, Megan Thee Stallion scores her fifth top 10, all earned consecutively, as Traumazine starts at No. 4. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the...
Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary
Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo. In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner...
Tony de Vit, Late British DJ and Producer, to be Honored With Blue Plaque
Tony de Vit, the late hard house specialist, will be remembered with a blue plaque in his hometown Birmingham — marking the first time a DJ has ever received the honor. De Vit died in 1998, at the age of 40 and at the very peak of his game. During his lifetime, de Vit carved out a niche as as one of the go-to DJs for harder-edged house sets. His reputation was confirmed in 2011, when Mixmag’s “Greatest DJ Of All Time” poll ranked him at No. 9. The blue plaque, which the Birmingham Civic Society commissions, is said to recognize an individual...
My Chemical Romance Kick-Off Long-Awaited North American Reunion Tour With 2 Super-Deep Rare Cuts
My Chemical Romance finally kicked off their reunion tour on Saturday night (August 20) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma after nearly 3 years of COVID-related postponements and from the sounds of it the show was well worth the wait. With singer Gerard Way rocking Heath Ledger-style Joker facepaint, the band launched into their second phase with their comeback single, “The Foundations of Decay,” before playing the 2004 Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge b-side “Bury Me in Black” for the first time since 2003. According to Consequence of Sound, the super high-energy show included impressive drumming from new touring member...
Shazam! Drake Named Most Shazamed Artist Ever
Drake put up a major milestone this week and it’s another one that looks like it might be hard to beat. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Shazam released a list of major moments from the past two decades and among the notable stats is the one crowning Drizzy as the most-Shazamed artist of all-time with 350 million Shazams across his solo songs and tracks he’s been featured on. Topping the list of the most-Shazamed Drake tracks was his 2016 Views single “One Dance,” which has been ‘Zamed more than 17 million times. According to a release celebrating the service’s bday, Shazam has...
NCT 127 Is Racing Back With a New Album: Here’s When It Arrives
Buckle up! NCT 127 has announced that its fourth studio album is at the finish line. The K-pop group revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that the upcoming release, titled 2 Baddies, will arrive Sept. 16; pre-ordering is already available. Per the press release, 2 Baddies will be a 12-track set featuring tunes whose genres range from R&B and hip-hop to electronic dance to pop. The album will also receive supporting bi-coastal North American shows by the group, which includes members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan, per the announcement. Details of the concerts in Los Angeles and New...
Fans Choose BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
BLACKPINK‘s new single “Pink Venom” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 19) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Pink Venom” brought in more than 85% of the vote, beating out new music by Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ and more. The song — which dropped on Friday along with a music video — is the lead single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, due out Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” shows off the four-piece K-pop group’s genre-bending...
Demi Lovato Talks Rocking Into Her Third Decade on ‘GMA’: ‘It’s a Milestone’
Demi Lovato is feeling lots of gratitude as she gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday on Saturday (Aug. 20). The singer shared her positive vibes with the Good Morning America audience on Friday (Aug. 19) when she stopped by as part of the morning news show’s Summer Concert Series to talk about her just-released eighth studio album, Holy Fvck and rocking into her third decade. “I’m grateful to be turning 30,” the singer said. “It’s a milestone, and I feel like I’m more sure of myself, so I’m welcoming it.” Her enthusiasm showed through during amped performances of the pop-punk...
Republic Launches Kid-Friendly Division, With Bree Bowles at Helm
Republic Records is taking the leap into kids play. Announced today (Aug. 22), the New York City–based record label expands with its new Kids & Family Division, which will be active in signing, developing and releasing “family-friendly” projects. Republic Records: Kids & Family is steered by Bree...
BLACKPINK Takes Blinks Behind the Scenes of ‘Pink Venom’ Video: Watch
BLACKPINK are taking their devoted Blinks behind the scenes of their recently released music video for their comeback single “Pink Venom” — and spoiler alert, the making of the visual is equally as flashy as the end result. The inside look at the video shoot arrived Friday (Aug. 19), hours after the “Pink Venom” video arrived on YouTube, and features members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé in a playful mood on the many elaborate sets, smiling and giggling together after the cameras stop rolling — a much different energy than the fierce choreography and fashion looks in the video display. In the...
First Stream Latin: New Music From Ptazeta & Villano Antillano, DannyLux and More
First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Ptazeta & Villano Antillano, “Mujerón” (Interscope Records/a BeReal) Ptazeta and Villano Antillano have joined forces on the ultra-empowering “Mujerón,” marking their first collaborative effort. A track made by women for women, “Mujerón,” which loosely translates to “too much woman,” is an ode to those badass girls who are independent, confident, and date on their own terms. “Crying about a man, that’s an ugly girl’s problem/ She dresses with flow to receive all the attention,” says...
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Goes Clubbing in New Teaser for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’: Watch
BLACKPINK‘S Jennie Ruby Jane lets loose in the latest teaser for The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO series The Idol. In the sizzling new trailer, the K-pop singer enters the “gutters of Hollywood” as she goes clubbing alongside The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie is seen flashing a devilish smile while lounging in a sauna with Depp before the two whisk away in a convertible to a packed dance club. The Weeknd premiered the second teaser for the music-industry drama during his concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 20). The brief clip was shared on social media the following morning. BLACKPINK’S Jennie...
BLACKPINK Interpolates a Rihanna Song in Their New Single ‘Pink Venom’: Here’s What Fans Are Saying
Hey, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn up the new BLACKPINK song? In their latest single “Pink Venom,” the four-piece K-pop girl group interpolated an instantly noticeable reference to Rihanna‘s 2005 hit “Pon de Replay,” and BLINKS and RiRi fans alike couldn’t be happier. The lead single off BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album Born Pink, due out Sept. 16, “Pink Venom” officially dropped Friday (Aug. 19) along with a new music video. It didn’t take long before fans realized that, toward the beginning of the song, Lisa briefly sings the lyrics and melody to one of the most recognizable lines in the “Pon...
BTS Teases RM’s Photography Book ‘Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety’
Get ready, ARMY, because RM has a new project on the way. On Friday (Aug. 19), BTS announced his forthcoming book of photography, Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety. Without sharing a release date for the project, the K-pop group unveiled three previews from the self-described folio along with the announcement. The first features the title of the book against a bright blue sky littered with clouds while a taut white bedsheet stands in the grass below. In the second, the title is written in wide, white block letters over a black-and-white space showing off a modern art exhibition. And the third is...
10 Greatest Moments in KCON History So Far
With 10 years of perspective, one can confidentially say that the timing for launching America’s biggest K-pop festival couldn’t have been better. In the summer of 2012, K-pop was breaking into the American vernacular thanks to the massively viral success of PSY‘s “Gangnam Style.” The inescapable horsey-dance hit entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in September. It would spend seven consecutive weeks at the No. 2 position, coinciding with performances at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Saturday Night Live and the American Music Awards.
Maná’s ‘Revolución de Amor’ Turns 20: All the Songs on the Album, Ranked (Critics’ Picks)
Maná‘s Revolución de Amor was exactly that: an album that conquered and revolutionized with a resounding message of love. Released Aug. 20, 2002, the seminal album — packed with poignant lyrics and songs now turned rock en español anthems — celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Camila Cabello Joins Hans Zimmer for ‘Frozen Planet II’ Song ‘Take Me Back Home’
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have teamed up to write and record the new song “Take Me Back Home” for BBC One’s Frozen Planet II. The track will first premiere on BBC Radio 1 on Friday (Aug. 26) ahead of a first-look trailer for the Sir David Attenborough-narrated series. The BBC announced the collaboration with a press release on Sunday (Aug. 21), noting that “Take Me Back Home” features Cabello’s vocals with the orchestration of Zimmer. Cabello and Zimmer worked with arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music. “my life is a dream,” Cabello wrote on Twitter, where she...
