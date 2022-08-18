Located about 2.5 hours and 170 miles northeast of the Fox Cities, Minocqua is known for its beauty on the water and has one of the world’s largest collections of fresh water, with six lakes and about 15 miles of waterfront! The township includes 107,520 acres of land and contains about 45 lakes! As the largest township in the county’s northern half, there is plenty to do all year, from summer days on the water to snowmobiling in the winter.

MINOCQUA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO