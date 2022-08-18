Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Cats strut their stuff at 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Show
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club show is underway this weekend at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau. The CWCC is a part of the American Cat Fanciers Association, a mid-western organization with member clubs in states like Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The show includes...
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
8 Ways to Spend Summer Days in the Northwoods, Minocqua
Located about 2.5 hours and 170 miles northeast of the Fox Cities, Minocqua is known for its beauty on the water and has one of the world’s largest collections of fresh water, with six lakes and about 15 miles of waterfront! The township includes 107,520 acres of land and contains about 45 lakes! As the largest township in the county’s northern half, there is plenty to do all year, from summer days on the water to snowmobiling in the winter.
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
nbc15.com
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
947jackfm.com
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
tomahawkleader.com
Merrill man charged with death of 16-month-old son pleads no contest
MERRILL – A Merrill man this week reached plea deal in the 2020 death of his 16-month-old son. Cody Gene Robertson, 26, of Merrill, appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday, Aug. 15, where he pleaded no contest to a felony count of child neglect, causing death. Several other child neglect- and drug-related charges were dismissed in exchange, according to court records.
Go Valley Kids
Appleton, WI
817
Followers
509
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
Go Valley Kids is a complete guide for family activities, events and information in Northeast Wisconsin, focusing on the Fox Valley area. As proud local parents we love sharing all our community has to offer be educating, entertaining and empowering families to lead happy, healthy lives.https://govalleykids.com/
Comments / 0