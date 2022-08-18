ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

Whitesboro PD looking for suspects in property damage case

By Thad Randazzo
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agIC4_0hM5zS3Z00

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16 th .

Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat.

NYS Police looking for larceny suspect

One of the vehicles is described as white with a stripe down the hood and vinyl lettering on the top rear window.

The second vehicle is black in color.

If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images here, please contact the Whitesboro Police at 315-736-1944, on Facebook, or at tips@whitesboropd.org. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website , by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com , or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tgiuk_0hM5zS3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAZrC_0hM5zS3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475hF9_0hM5zS3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pAeD_0hM5zS3Z00
