Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23

ST. LOUIS – AMTRAK has canceled some trips between St. Louis and Chicago over the next several days.

The company is dealing with equipment-availability problems, according to a news release from Trains.com. That has led to AMTRAK suspending a morning trip from St. Louis to Chicago and an evening trip from Chicago to St. Louis through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23.

AMTRAK will temporarily reduce service for train No. 300, which departs from St. Louis at 4:30 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 9:39 a.m., and No. 305, which departs from Chicago at 5:20 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 10:36 p.m.

Officials are hopeful full service will be restored by Wednesday, Aug. 24. To check on AMTRAK commutes from St. Louis to Chicago, click here .

