Saint Louis, MO

Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – AMTRAK has canceled some trips between St. Louis and Chicago over the next several days.

The company is dealing with equipment-availability problems, according to a news release from Trains.com. That has led to AMTRAK suspending a morning trip from St. Louis to Chicago and an evening trip from Chicago to St. Louis through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23.

AMTRAK will temporarily reduce service for train No. 300, which departs from St. Louis at 4:30 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 9:39 a.m., and No. 305, which departs from Chicago at 5:20 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 10:36 p.m.

Officials are hopeful full service will be restored by Wednesday, Aug. 24. To check on AMTRAK commutes from St. Louis to Chicago, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

CBS Chicago

Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter. 
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
