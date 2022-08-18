ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NBC Sports

Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade

Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Don Martindale
NBC Sports

49ers signing Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith’s decision to bet on himself carries a real risk

When someone bets on himself and wins, the outcome is widely celebrated. When someone bets on himself and loses, the result rarely gets mentioned. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has decided to bet on himself, refusing a long-term deal with the Bears and entering the last year of his rookie contract.
NBC Sports

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
Sports
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds

During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison

Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tom Brady is expected to practice Monday

Word on Sunday was that quarterback Tom Brady would be back with the Buccaneers in the near future and it appears that chatter was on the mark. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the plan in Tampa is for Brady to take part in practice with the team on Monday. It would be the first time that Brady has practiced since August 11.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers ahead of Chiefs

Kendall Blanton has a new home. Waived by the Rams on Saturday, Blanton has been claimed off waivers by the Commanders and will join the team in the NFC East. But Blanton was almost headed elsewhere. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs also put in a claim on Blanton. But Washington is ahead of Kansas City in the claiming order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Tannenbaum: Jimmy G trade should be 'no brainer' for Browns

The Cleveland Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo should be explored, longtime NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum says. Tannenbaum, currently an analyst for ESPN, believes that the Browns should be reaching out to San Francisco about Garoppolo and asking what they want in return. "I'm calling and I'm not hanging up without...
CLEVELAND, OH

