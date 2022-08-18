Read full article on original website
Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans
Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade
Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker”
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking...
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence has to calm down, settle in early in games
The Jaguars played quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the entire first half of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and all four of the full drives he led ended in Pittsburgh territory. Those drives only resulted in six points, however. Ryan Santoso missed one of his three field goal tries and...
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
Roquan Smith’s decision to bet on himself carries a real risk
When someone bets on himself and wins, the outcome is widely celebrated. When someone bets on himself and loses, the result rarely gets mentioned. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has decided to bet on himself, refusing a long-term deal with the Bears and entering the last year of his rookie contract.
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
Tom Brady is expected to practice Monday
Word on Sunday was that quarterback Tom Brady would be back with the Buccaneers in the near future and it appears that chatter was on the mark. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the plan in Tampa is for Brady to take part in practice with the team on Monday. It would be the first time that Brady has practiced since August 11.
Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers ahead of Chiefs
Kendall Blanton has a new home. Waived by the Rams on Saturday, Blanton has been claimed off waivers by the Commanders and will join the team in the NFC East. But Blanton was almost headed elsewhere. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs also put in a claim on Blanton. But Washington is ahead of Kansas City in the claiming order.
Dolphins’ seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson continues to impress
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson arrived at training camp knowing he had an uphill battle to make the roster: Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, and Teddy Bridgewater has the No. 2 job, and Thompson will have to perform well to convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. Thompson is doing...
Tannenbaum: Jimmy G trade should be 'no brainer' for Browns
The Cleveland Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo should be explored, longtime NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum says. Tannenbaum, currently an analyst for ESPN, believes that the Browns should be reaching out to San Francisco about Garoppolo and asking what they want in return. "I'm calling and I'm not hanging up without...
